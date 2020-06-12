LC chats: David Hammond chats to Debbie Ridgard about his experience going from secondary school to college

The transition from secondary school to third level can be a daunting thought for many as secondary school students prepare to make the move to the next chapter of their lives.

Each week on The Takeover, Debbie Ridgard chats to people about their time in secondary school as well as their transition into the next phase in their lives whether it be college or the workforce.

David Hammond, the presenter of Beat’s Big Lunch sat down with Debbie (socially distancing of course) and spoke about his time in school.

Diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), he found school and studying to be tough tasks and worried about the points he would receive in the Leaving Cert.

Listen to the full chat below.