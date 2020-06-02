Blog one – 29th May 2020

This week I applied for my predicted grades. I kept all my subjects at Higher Level and found the process was much quicker and easier than led to believe.

On Wednesday, I had a virtual Zoom call with my teachers and classmates to celebrate our graduation. We watched a video of our years in school shown through a slideshow. It was a nice way for the teachers to show they were thinking of us by putting so much time and effort into it. However, I’m still slightly disappointed that we missed out on an actual ceremony.

Since ‘officially’ finishing school, I’ve been reading more often and catching up on shows and films I haven’t had time to watch such as Normal People and Tiger King. I also plan to finally watch classic film series like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings as I’ve never seen them and will never have free time like this again.

I’m feeling much more relaxed about my leaving cert points now that I’ve had more time to think about it but my main concern remains the same as I have only six subjects and no ‘spare’ one to fall back on if my grade in any isn’t good enough. I’m remaining optimistic about my grades and keeping busy so as to not dwell on it.