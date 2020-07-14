Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Róisín O and her version of Selena Gomez’ Lose You To Love Me.

Like so many artists, lockdown presented the opportunity to create and play around with songs, old and new. “Lockdown has given me the opportunity to produce covers in new ways. I loved the sense of this Selena Gomez song, it reflected how lockdown made us look at ourselves again, even find ourselves in the things we’ve lost.”

While at home during lockdown in Dublin, Róisín shared a video of this cover from her home studio with her online followers. The reaction was huge and fans in their thousands requested for the track to be released.

Lose You To Love Me (Radio Edit) – Róisín O (Selena Gomez Cover) Guys I’m completely blown away by all your messages and shares on the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ release today. Here’s the video, made at home during lockdown… it was your response to the original video that made me put this out so here’s the radio mix. Keep downloading, streaming and sharing… and let me know what you think! Thanks to Isaac Broe – Thanks Brother for helping me put this together and Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels for their gorgeous songwriting. Posted by Róisín O on Friday, July 10, 2020

Róisín is part of Irish Women in Harmony who’ve just had a No. 1 hit with their cover of ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries. She will release new original material in September 2020.