The beast is a back from his holidays! Rob spent the evening chatting with Wyvern Lingo and Miles Graham about their new releases, as well as playing plenty of fresh tracks from the likes of FiCat, Swimmers Jackson. Somebody’s Child, Hallie, 100 Beasts and more.
8-9pm
01. Glue – Jafaris
02. All My Love – FiCat
03. Love Again – RuthAnne
04. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar feat. Sacred Animals
05. Birthday Girl – Swimmers Jackson
06. Motion – Soda Blonde
07. Hold Me Like You Wanna – Somebody’s Child
08. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
09. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo
## Interview with Caoimhe Barry ##
10. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo
11. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre
12. Undertow – Lisa Hannigan
13. Nothing Arrived – Villagers
9 – 10pm
01. Chaila – Denise Chaila
02. Topher Grace – Thumper
03. Give It Up Now – Miles Graham
## Interview with Miles Graham ##
04. Don’t Change – Miles Graham
05. Familiar Place – Hallie
06. Under The Sun – Blood Donor
07. Tokyo – 100 Beasts feat. Kayleigh Noble
08. Rainbow Weather – D Cullen
09. With My Friends – DAY_S
10. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream
11. The Jungle – R.S.A.G
12. Talking To Myself – In The Willows
13. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly
14. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes