Plenty of fresh Irish belters on the playlist this evening, including new ones from Pastiche, T. Cole, The Zen Arcade and Saint Sister. Rob was chatting with Eoin Halley of We Can Be Heroes 2.0 at The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival too, learning about some free online workshops aimed at teaching young musicians about the music business.
8-9pm
01. Buried You – Apella
02. Count To Ten – Anim
03. In Position – Turn
04. Paraphernalia – Pastiche
05. When You’re Gone – Pillow Queens
06. Don’t Step Back Too Far – The Crayon Set
07. Zombie! – Orla Gartland
08. High Fidelity – The Zen Arcade
09. Sipping Not Tripping – T. Cole
10. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo
11. Thirty Somethings – Gavin Glass
12. Tore It Down – Vale
13. Pop Singers Fear Of The Pollen Count – The Divine Comedy
9-10pm
01. Heart & Bones (Mark McCabe Remix) – Roisin O
02. Rise With The Sun – Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly
03. Can’t Say No – Wild Youth
04. WB – The X Collective
05. Oh My God Oh Canada – Saint Sister
06. Trouble – Cat Dowling
07. What With All The Pine – HousePlants
08. Fly Away – Yung Shakur
09. Feel It For You – Lydia Forde
10. The First Day – Villagers
11. Pushing The Patients Round – Jinx Lennon
12. Keep Searching – Dark Tropics
13. Only For The Young – SORBET feat. Arborist
14. Fabric – Fears
15. Who’s Your Money On – Inhaler
16. The TwentySomething – Simple Kid