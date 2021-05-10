Plenty of fresh Irish belters on the playlist this evening, including new ones from Pastiche, T. Cole, The Zen Arcade and Saint Sister. Rob was chatting with Eoin Halley of We Can Be Heroes 2.0 at The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival too, learning about some free online workshops aimed at teaching young musicians about the music business.

8-9pm

01. Buried You – Apella

02. Count To Ten – Anim

03. In Position – Turn

04. Paraphernalia – Pastiche

05. When You’re Gone – Pillow Queens

06. Don’t Step Back Too Far – The Crayon Set

07. Zombie! – Orla Gartland

08. High Fidelity – The Zen Arcade

09. Sipping Not Tripping – T. Cole

10. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo

11. Thirty Somethings – Gavin Glass

12. Tore It Down – Vale

13. Pop Singers Fear Of The Pollen Count – The Divine Comedy

9-10pm

01. Heart & Bones (Mark McCabe Remix) – Roisin O

02. Rise With The Sun – Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly

03. Can’t Say No – Wild Youth

04. WB – The X Collective

05. Oh My God Oh Canada – Saint Sister

06. Trouble – Cat Dowling

07. What With All The Pine – HousePlants

08. Fly Away – Yung Shakur

09. Feel It For You – Lydia Forde

10. The First Day – Villagers

11. Pushing The Patients Round – Jinx Lennon

12. Keep Searching – Dark Tropics

13. Only For The Young – SORBET feat. Arborist

14. Fabric – Fears

15. Who’s Your Money On – Inhaler

16. The TwentySomething – Simple Kid