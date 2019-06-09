Rob was a bit delicate in the studio after spending yesterday at Malahide Castle enjoying The Cure. Seeing as he had no guests booked, he put together an hour special of kick-ass Irish cover versions. Every wonder what Queens Of The Stone Age would sound like if they had a banjo? Or a trippy-electronica take on REM? Wonder no more …

8-9pm

01. I’ll Be There – The Riptide Movement

02. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson

03. The Cure & The Cause – Fish Go Deep

04. Too Real – Fontaines DC

05. With The World – Elly D

06. She Kicks – A Smyth

07. Norman and Norma – The Divine Comedy

08. Superlike – The Academic

09. Strongest Thing – Bantum/Ben Bix/God Knows/Farah Elle

10. Find The Water – The Coronas

11. Submarines – Daithi feat. AIlbhe Reddy

12. Shadows – Grainne Cotter

13. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

14. Love System – Le Galaxie

15. Financial Controller – Tebi Rex

##COVER VERSION HOUR##

9-10pm

01. You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover – The Strypes

02. I Will Follow – Crayonsmith

03. No Diggity – Brian Deady

04. Some You Loved – Thanks Brother

05. Dancing Barefoot – U2

06. Upside Down – Lisa Hannigan

07. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor

08. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville – David Kitt

09. No One Knows – The Divine Comedy

10. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

11. Forest – King Kong Company

12. Like I Love You – Bell X1

13. The Auld Triangle – Damien Dempsey & Glen Hansard