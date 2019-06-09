Rob was a bit delicate in the studio after spending yesterday at Malahide Castle enjoying The Cure. Seeing as he had no guests booked, he put together an hour special of kick-ass Irish cover versions. Every wonder what Queens Of The Stone Age would sound like if they had a banjo? Or a trippy-electronica take on REM? Wonder no more …
https://twitter.com/Tadhg_Williams/status/1137798195566825472
8-9pm
01. I’ll Be There – The Riptide Movement
02. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson
03. The Cure & The Cause – Fish Go Deep
04. Too Real – Fontaines DC
05. With The World – Elly D
06. She Kicks – A Smyth
07. Norman and Norma – The Divine Comedy
08. Superlike – The Academic
09. Strongest Thing – Bantum/Ben Bix/God Knows/Farah Elle
10. Find The Water – The Coronas
11. Submarines – Daithi feat. AIlbhe Reddy
12. Shadows – Grainne Cotter
13. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
14. Love System – Le Galaxie
15. Financial Controller – Tebi Rex
##COVER VERSION HOUR##
9-10pm
01. You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover – The Strypes
02. I Will Follow – Crayonsmith
03. No Diggity – Brian Deady
04. Some You Loved – Thanks Brother
05. Dancing Barefoot – U2
06. Upside Down – Lisa Hannigan
07. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor
08. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville – David Kitt
09. No One Knows – The Divine Comedy
10. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
11. Forest – King Kong Company
12. Like I Love You – Bell X1
13. The Auld Triangle – Damien Dempsey & Glen Hansard