Not one, not two, but THREE interviews on the show this evening! Indie-pop up-and-comers Somebody’s Child, then Wexford electronic songsmith SAIGE, followed by a longer chat with Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas about their new album. Plenty of other aural goodness in the mix too, from the likes of Pillow Queens, Backroad Smokers Club, The Cranberries, AIS, Fontaines DC and more!
8-9pm
01. XX – Fia Moon
02. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC
03. Linger – The Cranberries
04. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
05. Labels – AIS
06. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly
07. Home – The Lockdown Ukulele Rockdown
08. Handsome Wife – Pillow Queens
09. Hold Me Like You Wanna – Somebody’s Child
## Interview with Somebody’s Child ##
10. We Could Start A War – Somebody’s Child
11. Get Out Of Your Head – Backroad Smokers Club
12. Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me – U2
13. All I Have – Fi
9-10pm
01. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig
02. Something More – Roisin Murphy
## Interview with Saige ##
03. Late Nights – Saige
04. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice Cream
05. Make You My Star – Dea Matrona
06. Naked – Aimee
07. Haunted – The Coronas
## Interview with Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas) ##
08. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin
09. Light Me Up – The Coronas
10. Don’t Talk About It (Alt Version) – Sorcha Richardson
11. Believe – One Morning In August