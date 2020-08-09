Not one, not two, but THREE interviews on the show this evening! Indie-pop up-and-comers Somebody’s Child, then Wexford electronic songsmith SAIGE, followed by a longer chat with Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas about their new album. Plenty of other aural goodness in the mix too, from the likes of Pillow Queens, Backroad Smokers Club, The Cranberries, AIS, Fontaines DC and more!

8-9pm

01. XX – Fia Moon

02. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC

03. Linger – The Cranberries

04. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

05. Labels – AIS

06. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly

07. Home – The Lockdown Ukulele Rockdown

08. Handsome Wife – Pillow Queens

09. Hold Me Like You Wanna – Somebody’s Child

## Interview with Somebody’s Child ##

10. We Could Start A War – Somebody’s Child

11. Get Out Of Your Head – Backroad Smokers Club

12. Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me – U2

13. All I Have – Fi

9-10pm

01. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig

02. Something More – Roisin Murphy

## Interview with Saige ##

03. Late Nights – Saige

04. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice Cream

05. Make You My Star – Dea Matrona

06. Naked – Aimee

07. Haunted – The Coronas

## Interview with Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas) ##

08. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin

09. Light Me Up – The Coronas

10. Don’t Talk About It (Alt Version) – Sorcha Richardson

11. Believe – One Morning In August