Fantastic (Irish) Beats and where to find them! The simple fact is Irish music is going through a bit of a purple patch at the moment, with plenty of bangers and crackers being released weekly. If you’re struggling to keep up, don’t worry. Rob O’Connor has you sorted with the best selection of fresh homegrown cuts.

Waterford rockers Annaliese dropped into the studio to chat about an upcoming gig and he also spoke with Morgan McIntyre from dream pop=-merchants Saint Sister.

8-9pm

01. Superlike – The Academic

02. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

03. Don’t Stay – Laura Izibor

04. Boy In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

05. Back To You – Hudson Taylor

06. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

07. Maybe – SOAK

08. Follow That Sound – David Kitt, Fehdah, Kean Kavanagh

09. Causing Trouble – SAint Sister

## Interview with Morgan MacIntyre (Saint Sister) ##

10. Twin Peaks – Saint Sister

11. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

12. 52 – HAVVK

13. Freewheel – Duke Special

9-10PM

01. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler

02. Oh Me Oh My – Annaliese

## Interview with Annaliese ##

03. Break The Chain – Annaliese

04. Lost My Mind – Lydia Forde

05. Two Cans – Sean OB

06. Who Would Want To Be In A Guitar Band – The Blizzards

07. Bright Blue Screens – Sara Ryan

08. Bones – Finding Enemies

09. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

10. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex

11. Afterthoughts – Greywind

12. Sleep/Before The Landslide – Boa Morte

13. On Yonder Hill – Ye Vagabonds