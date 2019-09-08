Fantastic (Irish) Beats and where to find them! The simple fact is Irish music is going through a bit of a purple patch at the moment, with plenty of bangers and crackers being released weekly. If you’re struggling to keep up, don’t worry. Rob O’Connor has you sorted with the best selection of fresh homegrown cuts.
Waterford rockers Annaliese dropped into the studio to chat about an upcoming gig and he also spoke with Morgan McIntyre from dream pop=-merchants Saint Sister.
8-9pm
01. Superlike – The Academic
02. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
03. Don’t Stay – Laura Izibor
04. Boy In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
05. Back To You – Hudson Taylor
06. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
07. Maybe – SOAK
08. Follow That Sound – David Kitt, Fehdah, Kean Kavanagh
09. Causing Trouble – SAint Sister
## Interview with Morgan MacIntyre (Saint Sister) ##
10. Twin Peaks – Saint Sister
11. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
12. 52 – HAVVK
13. Freewheel – Duke Special
9-10PM
01. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler
02. Oh Me Oh My – Annaliese
## Interview with Annaliese ##
03. Break The Chain – Annaliese
04. Lost My Mind – Lydia Forde
05. Two Cans – Sean OB
06. Who Would Want To Be In A Guitar Band – The Blizzards
07. Bright Blue Screens – Sara Ryan
08. Bones – Finding Enemies
09. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
10. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex
11. Afterthoughts – Greywind
12. Sleep/Before The Landslide – Boa Morte
13. On Yonder Hill – Ye Vagabonds