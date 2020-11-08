Another fine collection of Irish sounds on this evening’s playlist, including new singles from Wyvern Lingo, James Vincent McMorrow, Erica Coady and Moncrieff. Rob was also chatting with Eve Belle about her new album ‘In Between Moments’

8-9pm

01. Remember This – RuthAnne

02. America – Moncrieff

03. Hey Day – Mic Christopher

04. Rapture – Wyvern Lingo

05. Self Destruct – Hawk Jupiter

06. Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – U2

07. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow

08. Looking Happy – Ailbhe Reddy

09. Still Shining – Sons Phonetic

10. A Lucid Dream – Fontaines DC

11. My Future – Carrie Baxter

12. 2.0 – Crome Yellow

13. Believe – One Morning In August

14. Thousands Are Sailing – The Pogues

9-10pm

01. Calculated – Erica Coady

02. Andy Sells Coke – Declan O’Rourke

03. Cry Me An Ocean – Rachel Grace

04. Jimmy Stewart – Seamus Fogarty

05. You Can’t Go Home – Nealo

06. Liahr – Biig Pig

07. Pretending – Orla Gartland

08. You Were The Right Turn – Oliver Cole

09. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle

## Interview with Eve Belle ##

10. Bluff – Eve Belle

11. Smitherenes – Eve Belle

12. American Townland – Interference