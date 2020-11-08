Another fine collection of Irish sounds on this evening’s playlist, including new singles from Wyvern Lingo, James Vincent McMorrow, Erica Coady and Moncrieff. Rob was also chatting with Eve Belle about her new album ‘In Between Moments’
8-9pm
01. Remember This – RuthAnne
02. America – Moncrieff
03. Hey Day – Mic Christopher
04. Rapture – Wyvern Lingo
05. Self Destruct – Hawk Jupiter
06. Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – U2
07. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow
08. Looking Happy – Ailbhe Reddy
09. Still Shining – Sons Phonetic
10. A Lucid Dream – Fontaines DC
11. My Future – Carrie Baxter
12. 2.0 – Crome Yellow
13. Believe – One Morning In August
14. Thousands Are Sailing – The Pogues
9-10pm
01. Calculated – Erica Coady
02. Andy Sells Coke – Declan O’Rourke
03. Cry Me An Ocean – Rachel Grace
04. Jimmy Stewart – Seamus Fogarty
05. You Can’t Go Home – Nealo
06. Liahr – Biig Pig
07. Pretending – Orla Gartland
08. You Were The Right Turn – Oliver Cole
09. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle
## Interview with Eve Belle ##
10. Bluff – Eve Belle
11. Smitherenes – Eve Belle
12. American Townland – Interference