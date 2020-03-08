For #InternationalWomensDay2020, we had a female voices special on this evening’s Irish Beats. As well as playing brilliant music from the likes of Sorcha Richardson, Siights, Roisin Murphy, Jess Young and more, Beat’s Aoife Kearns and Debbie Ridgard joined Rob in studio to give a female perspective on music and the media.
8-9pm
01. Shoulda Been – Siights
02. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
03. Mandinka – Sienad O’Connor
04. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young
05. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland
06. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
07. All I Have – Fí
08. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
09. Wild Rover – Lankum
10. Abigail – Cherym
11. Capsule – Aoife Carten
12. No Touching – Barq
9-10pm
01. Everybody Loves You – SOAK
02. Where We Are – Ships
03. L.I.E. – Le Galaxie
04. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey
05. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde
06. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
07. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson
08. Zombie – The Cranberries
09. Repeal – Wallis Bird