For #InternationalWomensDay2020, we had a female voices special on this evening’s Irish Beats. As well as playing brilliant music from the likes of Sorcha Richardson, Siights, Roisin Murphy, Jess Young and more, Beat’s Aoife Kearns and Debbie Ridgard joined Rob in studio to give a female perspective on music and the media.

8-9pm

01. Shoulda Been – Siights

02. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

03. Mandinka – Sienad O’Connor

04. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young

05. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland

06. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

07. All I Have – Fí

08. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

09. Wild Rover – Lankum

10. Abigail – Cherym

11. Capsule – Aoife Carten

12. No Touching – Barq

9-10pm

01. Everybody Loves You – SOAK

02. Where We Are – Ships

03. L.I.E. – Le Galaxie

04. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey

05. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde

06. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

07. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson

08. Zombie – The Cranberries

09. Repeal – Wallis Bird