The wind and rain may have howled outside, but warm musical vibes were broadcasting across the South East in the form of Irish Beats. Tracks from Dermot Kennedy, Soda Blonde, Thanks Brother and many more made up the playlist, including a few festive-themed tunes from Mickey Joe Harte and The Whileaways.
8-9pm
01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy
02. Call It Love – Thanks Brother
03. Stop The Cavalry – The Riptide Movement
04. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
05. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
06. Brother – Kodaline
07. Only One – Sean McComish
08. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
09. Other Voices – Drop The Shadow
10. Trouble – Sean OB
11. I Drove All Night – Arvo Party feat. Larks
12. Too Real – Fontaines DC
9-10pm
01. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
02. Altar Wine – David Keenan
03. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
04. Majestic 12 – Lucent Corners
05. All The Light On (It Must be Christmas) – The Whileaways
06. 52 – HAVVK
07. Hurt – Christy Moore
08. Two Last Cans – Sean OB
## Interview with Sean OB ##
09. Wake Up – Sean OB ##LIVE##
10. Taxi – Arborist
11. Saturdays She Plays Piano – The Man Whom