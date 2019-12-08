The wind and rain may have howled outside, but warm musical vibes were broadcasting across the South East in the form of Irish Beats. Tracks from Dermot Kennedy, Soda Blonde, Thanks Brother and many more made up the playlist, including a few festive-themed tunes from Mickey Joe Harte and The Whileaways.

8-9pm

01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy

02. Call It Love – Thanks Brother

03. Stop The Cavalry – The Riptide Movement

04. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

05. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

06. Brother – Kodaline

07. Only One – Sean McComish

08. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

09. Other Voices – Drop The Shadow

10. Trouble – Sean OB

11. I Drove All Night – Arvo Party feat. Larks

12. Too Real – Fontaines DC

9-10pm

01. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

02. Altar Wine – David Keenan

03. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

04. Majestic 12 – Lucent Corners

05. All The Light On (It Must be Christmas) – The Whileaways

06. 52 – HAVVK

07. Hurt – Christy Moore

08. Two Last Cans – Sean OB

## Interview with Sean OB ##

09. Wake Up – Sean OB ##LIVE##

10. Taxi – Arborist

11. Saturdays She Plays Piano – The Man Whom