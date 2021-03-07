To coincide with International Women’s Day and the Shine Festival 2021, we had a female voices special on Irish Beats this evening. Absolutely no shortage of fantastic music to play with tracks from Elaine Mai, MayKay, Tolu Makay, Kynsy, Pillow Queens and Choice Music Prize winner Denise Chaila all featuring (as well as lots more!). Stephanie Rainey was Rob’s guest in the virtual studio, spilling the beans on her new EP and how it felt to pick herself back up after being dropped by her record label.
8-9pm
01. No Forever – Elaine Mai feat. MayKay
02. Kisses On My Cards – Cherym
03. All Apologies – Sinead O’Connor
04. Chaila – Denise Chaila
05. Carry My Song – Clare Sands & Susan O’Neill
06. Chameleon – Slaney
07. Elephant In The Room – Kynsy
08. Feel It – Bobbi Arlo
09. Home – HAVVK
10. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford
11. LuvSeat – Amelia (feat. Squid Ethics)
12. More Like You – Orla Gartland
13. Only Love Only Light – Wyvern Lingo
14. Letting You Know – Shiv
15. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
9-10pm
01. Flavour – Rooue
02. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
03. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
04. Used To Be – Tolu Makay
05. To The Bone – Susan Quirke
06. Undertow – Lisa Hannigan
07. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
08. No Cowboy – Stephanie Rainey
## Interview with Stephanie Rainey ##
09. Shadows – G Kaye (feat. Stephanie Rainey)
10. Please Don’t Go – Stephanie Rainey
11. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey
12. Same Place Again – Patricia Lalor