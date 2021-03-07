To coincide with International Women’s Day and the Shine Festival 2021, we had a female voices special on Irish Beats this evening. Absolutely no shortage of fantastic music to play with tracks from Elaine Mai, MayKay, Tolu Makay, Kynsy, Pillow Queens and Choice Music Prize winner Denise Chaila all featuring (as well as lots more!). Stephanie Rainey was Rob’s guest in the virtual studio, spilling the beans on her new EP and how it felt to pick herself back up after being dropped by her record label.

8-9pm

01. No Forever – Elaine Mai feat. MayKay

02. Kisses On My Cards – Cherym

03. All Apologies – Sinead O’Connor

04. Chaila – Denise Chaila

05. Carry My Song – Clare Sands & Susan O’Neill

06. Chameleon – Slaney

07. Elephant In The Room – Kynsy

08. Feel It – Bobbi Arlo

09. Home – HAVVK

10. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford

11. LuvSeat – Amelia (feat. Squid Ethics)

12. More Like You – Orla Gartland

13. Only Love Only Light – Wyvern Lingo

14. Letting You Know – Shiv

15. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

9-10pm

01. Flavour – Rooue

02. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

03. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

04. Used To Be – Tolu Makay

05. To The Bone – Susan Quirke

06. Undertow – Lisa Hannigan

07. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

08. No Cowboy – Stephanie Rainey

## Interview with Stephanie Rainey ##

09. Shadows – G Kaye (feat. Stephanie Rainey)

10. Please Don’t Go – Stephanie Rainey

11. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey

12. Same Place Again – Patricia Lalor