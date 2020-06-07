A whopping 32 tracks on this evening playlist! Includes new releases from The Wha, Lorraine Nash, Inhaler, Layzee Gold, Lydia Ford, Soda Blonde & more. Also, the shortest song EVER played on Irish Beats (possibly Beat?) in Chris Kabs’ powerful ‘No Justice, No Peace’
8-9pm
01. Falling In – Inhaler
02. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy
03. Strongest Thing – Bantumn, Ben Bix, God Knows, Farah Elle
04. Me Myself & I – Layzee Gold
05. What Do You Know – Soulé
06. Blue For You – The Wha
07. Survive – True Tides
08. No Justice No Peace – Chris Kabs
09. Overrated – Lydia Ford
10. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre
11. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC
12. 4/4 Love Affair – Carrie Baxter
13. Minor Gangsters – Hare Squead
14. Volcano – Damien Rice
15. Smitherenes – Eve Belle
16. I Don’t Need Your Love – Chris Looby
17. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
9-10pm
01. Motion – Soda Blonde
02. Heart Attack – Alex Gough
03. Operate – Havvk feat. Participate
04. The Jungle – R.S.A.G
05. Favourite Song – Hudson Taylor
06. After All – The Frank & Walters
07. Different (Live) – The Academic
08. Dive – Barq
09. Cocoon – Waiting Space
10. Before The Rain – Eoin Glackin
11. Changing Tides – Lorraine Nash
12. The Boys Of Summer – Bell X1
13. A Labour Of Love (LIVE) – whenyoung
14. Lambent Eyes – The Emperors of Ice-Cream
15. Good Things Follow You Home – Arborist & Malojian