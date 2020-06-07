A whopping 32 tracks on this evening playlist! Includes new releases from The Wha, Lorraine Nash, Inhaler, Layzee Gold, Lydia Ford, Soda Blonde & more. Also, the shortest song EVER played on Irish Beats (possibly Beat?) in Chris Kabs’ powerful ‘No Justice, No Peace’

8-9pm

01. Falling In – Inhaler

02. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy

03. Strongest Thing – Bantumn, Ben Bix, God Knows, Farah Elle

04. Me Myself & I – Layzee Gold

05. What Do You Know – Soulé

06. Blue For You – The Wha

07. Survive – True Tides

08. No Justice No Peace – Chris Kabs

09. Overrated – Lydia Ford

10. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre

11. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC

12. 4/4 Love Affair – Carrie Baxter

13. Minor Gangsters – Hare Squead

14. Volcano – Damien Rice

15. Smitherenes – Eve Belle

16. I Don’t Need Your Love – Chris Looby

17. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

9-10pm

01. Motion – Soda Blonde

02. Heart Attack – Alex Gough

03. Operate – Havvk feat. Participate

04. The Jungle – R.S.A.G

05. Favourite Song – Hudson Taylor

06. After All – The Frank & Walters

07. Different (Live) – The Academic

08. Dive – Barq

09. Cocoon – Waiting Space

10. Before The Rain – Eoin Glackin

11. Changing Tides – Lorraine Nash

12. The Boys Of Summer – Bell X1

13. A Labour Of Love (LIVE) – whenyoung

14. Lambent Eyes – The Emperors of Ice-Cream

15. Good Things Follow You Home – Arborist & Malojian