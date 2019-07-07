Rob was back in the hot-seat after his holidays and arrived back in the studio clutching a heap of new tunes! Andrew from Pursued By Dogs was Rob’s guest in studio, treating tehy Beat listeners to a wonderful acoustic version of their track ‘A Tunnel.’

You’d think Beat’s Tadhg Williams would have something better to do than dance on social media whilst listening to the show, but you’d be wrong …

8 – 9pm

01. Too Emotional – Walking On Cars

02. Girls – Roe

03. Hay Rap – The Saw Doctors

04. F*&k My Life – Thanks Brother

05. On & On – Otherkin

06. Breakfast – Alex Gough

07. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

08. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant

09. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

10. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

11. Swap Dimensions – Pursued By Dogs

12. Out Of Town – Eve Belle

13. Nothing Arrived – Villagers

14. Revelate – The Frames

9-10pm

01. Future – whenyoung

02. Your Bones – Pursued By Dogs

## Interview with Andrew Brennan (Pursued By Dogs) ##

03. A Tunnel – Pursued By Dogs

04. Norman & Norma – The Divine Comedy

05. Superlike – The Academic

06. Come Find Me – Mick Flannery

07. Days – Tanjier

08. It’ll Come Around The Whileaways

09. Here – Shiv

10. Reverb – Our Morning In August

11. 45 – Haunted Head

12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

13. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn