Rob was back in the hot-seat after his holidays and arrived back in the studio clutching a heap of new tunes! Andrew from Pursued By Dogs was Rob’s guest in studio, treating tehy Beat listeners to a wonderful acoustic version of their track ‘A Tunnel.’
You’d think Beat’s Tadhg Williams would have something better to do than dance on social media whilst listening to the show, but you’d be wrong …
When @curlybert plays @alexgoughhh on @beat102103 and u happy pic.twitter.com/tvPHPtKDOX
— Tadhg Williams (@Tadhg_Williams) July 7, 2019
8 – 9pm
01. Too Emotional – Walking On Cars
02. Girls – Roe
03. Hay Rap – The Saw Doctors
04. F*&k My Life – Thanks Brother
05. On & On – Otherkin
06. Breakfast – Alex Gough
07. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
08. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant
09. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
10. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
11. Swap Dimensions – Pursued By Dogs
12. Out Of Town – Eve Belle
13. Nothing Arrived – Villagers
14. Revelate – The Frames
9-10pm
01. Future – whenyoung
02. Your Bones – Pursued By Dogs
## Interview with Andrew Brennan (Pursued By Dogs) ##
03. A Tunnel – Pursued By Dogs
04. Norman & Norma – The Divine Comedy
05. Superlike – The Academic
06. Come Find Me – Mick Flannery
07. Days – Tanjier
08. It’ll Come Around The Whileaways
09. Here – Shiv
10. Reverb – Our Morning In August
11. 45 – Haunted Head
12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
13. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn