Lots of new music to wrap your ears around, including tracks froM Ann Scott, ROOUE, Franki and more. The second hour of the show was devoted to the Choice Music Prize. Rob played tracks from all ten shortlisted albums and spoke with Jim Carroll of the Choice Prize about the history of the event, how it works and how things will proceed in 2021.
8-9pm
01. Flavour – ROOUE
02. Pray – Carrie Baxter
03. Survive – True Tides
04. Another Valentine – Ann Scott
05. All You Can Do – Three Underneath
06. Elephant In The Room – Kynsy
07. No Forever – Elaine Mai feat. MayKay
08. Are You Gonna – Franki
09. Overflow – Emperor of Ice-Cream
10. Day Ones – Sons Phonetic
11. Automation – Tiny Magnetic Pets
12. The Healing – David Keenan
9-10pm #Choice Music Prize Focus – Interview with Jim Carroll#
01. Save The Day – Niamh Regan
02. Televised Mind – Fontaines D.C.
03. Loyal – Ailbhe Reddy
04. Chaila – Denise Chaila
05. Muted Gold – Silverbacks
06. Damp Breath – Bitch Falcon
07. Doesn’t Feel Like – JyellowL
08. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly
09. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
10. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
11. The Young People – Lankum