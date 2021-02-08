Lots of new music to wrap your ears around, including tracks froM Ann Scott, ROOUE, Franki and more. The second hour of the show was devoted to the Choice Music Prize. Rob played tracks from all ten shortlisted albums and spoke with Jim Carroll of the Choice Prize about the history of the event, how it works and how things will proceed in 2021.

8-9pm

01. Flavour – ROOUE

02. Pray – Carrie Baxter

03. Survive – True Tides

04. Another Valentine – Ann Scott

05. All You Can Do – Three Underneath

06. Elephant In The Room – Kynsy

07. No Forever – Elaine Mai feat. MayKay

08. Are You Gonna – Franki

09. Overflow – Emperor of Ice-Cream

10. Day Ones – Sons Phonetic

11. Automation – Tiny Magnetic Pets

12. The Healing – David Keenan

9-10pm #Choice Music Prize Focus – Interview with Jim Carroll#

01. Save The Day – Niamh Regan

02. Televised Mind – Fontaines D.C.

03. Loyal – Ailbhe Reddy

04. Chaila – Denise Chaila

05. Muted Gold – Silverbacks

06. Damp Breath – Bitch Falcon

07. Doesn’t Feel Like – JyellowL

08. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly

09. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

10. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

11. The Young People – Lankum