Two guests on the show tonight. One half of Get Down Edits – Darren Daz Dalton – was in to chat about their latest track and switching from DJing to production. Galway singer/songwriter also made the trek down to the Beat studios to chat about his new EP Chasing Shadows and play an auld tune too!

8-9pm

01. Over and Over – Erica Cody

02. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club

03. You Know It – Republic of Loose

04. Flatline – Orla Gartland

05. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke

06. Want – 1000 Beasts

07. Don’t Let Me Go – Chris Haze

## Interview with Chris Haze ##

08. Recipe – Chris Haze ##LIVE##

09. Say Goodbye – Chris Haze

10. Breakfast – Alex Gough

11. Don’t Bother – Aimée

12. Freewheel – Duke Special

13. We Run In Bare Feet – Third Smoke

9-10pm

01. Deja Vu – SOAK

02. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow

03. 5am – JaXson

04. Future – whenyoung

05. Roy’s Tune – Fontaines DC

06. Shadows – Grainne Cotter

07. I Heard You – All Tvvins

08. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

## Interview with Darren ‘Daz’ Dalton (Get Down Edits) ##

09. Pleasure – Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Remix)

10. Pleasure Evidence – Peter Vogelaar (Get Down Edits Remix)

11. Fools Game – Glen Hansard

Share it:













Don't Miss