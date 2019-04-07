Two guests on the show tonight. One half of Get Down Edits – Darren Daz Dalton – was in to chat about their latest track and switching from DJing to production. Galway singer/songwriter also made the trek down to the Beat studios to chat about his new EP Chasing Shadows and play an auld tune too!
There’s @chrishazemusic in with @curlybert on #IrishBeats pic.twitter.com/N5V24GVwcn
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) April 7, 2019
8-9pm
01. Over and Over – Erica Cody
02. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club
03. You Know It – Republic of Loose
04. Flatline – Orla Gartland
05. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke
06. Want – 1000 Beasts
07. Don’t Let Me Go – Chris Haze
## Interview with Chris Haze ##
08. Recipe – Chris Haze ##LIVE##
09. Say Goodbye – Chris Haze
10. Breakfast – Alex Gough
11. Don’t Bother – Aimée
12. Freewheel – Duke Special
13. We Run In Bare Feet – Third Smoke
9-10pm
01. Deja Vu – SOAK
02. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow
03. 5am – JaXson
04. Future – whenyoung
05. Roy’s Tune – Fontaines DC
06. Shadows – Grainne Cotter
07. I Heard You – All Tvvins
08. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
## Interview with Darren ‘Daz’ Dalton (Get Down Edits) ##
09. Pleasure – Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Remix)
10. Pleasure Evidence – Peter Vogelaar (Get Down Edits Remix)
11. Fools Game – Glen Hansard