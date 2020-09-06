Plenty of fresh sounds on the playlist tonight, including FiCat, Denise Chaila, James Vincent McMorrow, Bullet Girl and the excellently named Hawk Jupiter.
8-9pm
01. Fake Fine – Robert Grace
02. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila
03. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle
04. Deja Vu – FiCat
05. Heavens Collide – Hawk Jupiter
06. Falling In – Inhaler
07. Something More – Roisin Murphy
08. Paradise – Chris Ward feat. David Brennan
09. Motion – Soda Blonde
10. Private Sedative – Happyalone
11. Forest – King Kong Company
12. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow with Kenny Beats
13. Who’s Asking (East Coast Remix) – God Knows
14. That Day – Villagers
9-10pm
01. Backseat – Alex Gough
02. Under The Sun – Blood Donor
03. Truth or Dare – Bronagh Gallgher
04. Concrete Bed – Bullet Girl
05. Do It Again – Patricia Lalor
06. Lambent Eyes – Emperor of Ice-Cream
07. Cold Blue Light – Kynsy
08. God In The Window – Arvo Party
09. Lean On It – Delush
10. This Reality – Bogbodies
11. Opor – Offica
12. Changing Tides – Lorraine Nash
13. Operate – Havvk feat. Participate
14. Reverb – One Morning In August
15. Here Comes The Flood – The Divine Comedy