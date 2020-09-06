Plenty of fresh sounds on the playlist tonight, including FiCat, Denise Chaila, James Vincent McMorrow, Bullet Girl and the excellently named Hawk Jupiter.

8-9pm

01. Fake Fine – Robert Grace

02. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila

03. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle

04. Deja Vu – FiCat

05. Heavens Collide – Hawk Jupiter

06. Falling In – Inhaler

07. Something More – Roisin Murphy

08. Paradise – Chris Ward feat. David Brennan

09. Motion – Soda Blonde

10. Private Sedative – Happyalone

11. Forest – King Kong Company

12. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow with Kenny Beats

13. Who’s Asking (East Coast Remix) – God Knows

14. That Day – Villagers

9-10pm

01. Backseat – Alex Gough

02. Under The Sun – Blood Donor

03. Truth or Dare – Bronagh Gallgher

04. Concrete Bed – Bullet Girl

05. Do It Again – Patricia Lalor

06. Lambent Eyes – Emperor of Ice-Cream

07. Cold Blue Light – Kynsy

08. God In The Window – Arvo Party

09. Lean On It – Delush

10. This Reality – Bogbodies

11. Opor – Offica

12. Changing Tides – Lorraine Nash

13. Operate – Havvk feat. Participate

14. Reverb – One Morning In August

15. Here Comes The Flood – The Divine Comedy