Wexford songwriter Niall Cash was Rob’s guest in studio this evening, popping in before he embarks on an American adventure for the next year or so. Rob also chatted with JC Stewart on the phone just before he took to the stage in The Academy, as well as chinwagging with Emily O’Callaghan of Hotpress about their Now We’re Talking positive mental health campaign. Oh yeah – played a few tunes too!

8-9pm

01. Like I Do – Moncrieff

02. Proud of You – Super Silly

03. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy

04. Dancing In The Inches – Beef Supreme

05. A Labour of Love – whenyoung

06. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex

07. Maybe – SOAK

08. Inside Of Me – QuestionmarQ

09. Pick Up The Phone – JC Stewart

## Interview with JC Stewart ##

10. Shoulda Been – SIIGHTS

11. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig

12. Divine – All Tvvins

13. Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol & Martha Wainwright

9-10pm

01. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird

02. When We’re Home – Niall Cash

## Interview with Niall Cash ##

03. When The Party’s Over (Billie Eilish) – Niall Cash ##LIVE##

04. Tides – Cry Monster Cry

05. Aftertaste – The Academic

06. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland

07. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

08. Secret – Delorentos

## Interview with Emily O’Callaghan (Hotpress) ##

09. It’s All Good – Damien Dempsey

10. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour

11. Imprint – The Tycho Brahe