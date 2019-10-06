Wexford songwriter Niall Cash was Rob’s guest in studio this evening, popping in before he embarks on an American adventure for the next year or so. Rob also chatted with JC Stewart on the phone just before he took to the stage in The Academy, as well as chinwagging with Emily O’Callaghan of Hotpress about their Now We’re Talking positive mental health campaign. Oh yeah – played a few tunes too!
8-9pm
01. Like I Do – Moncrieff
02. Proud of You – Super Silly
03. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy
04. Dancing In The Inches – Beef Supreme
05. A Labour of Love – whenyoung
06. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex
07. Maybe – SOAK
08. Inside Of Me – QuestionmarQ
09. Pick Up The Phone – JC Stewart
## Interview with JC Stewart ##
10. Shoulda Been – SIIGHTS
11. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig
12. Divine – All Tvvins
13. Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol & Martha Wainwright
9-10pm
01. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird
02. When We’re Home – Niall Cash
## Interview with Niall Cash ##
03. When The Party’s Over (Billie Eilish) – Niall Cash ##LIVE##
04. Tides – Cry Monster Cry
05. Aftertaste – The Academic
06. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland
07. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
08. Secret – Delorentos
## Interview with Emily O’Callaghan (Hotpress) ##
09. It’s All Good – Damien Dempsey
10. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour
11. Imprint – The Tycho Brahe