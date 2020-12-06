Gorey’s Patricia Lalor was Rob’s guest on the show this week, on to chat about her new EP ‘This Is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall.’ We also had plenty of hot Irish tunes from the likes of Pillow Queens, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Zen Arcade, Shiv, Sophie Doyle Ryder, JyellowL & more. Full playlist right here ->
8-9pm
01. Little Black Book – Sophie Doyle Ryder
02. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow
03. Carmen – Le Galaxie
04. Real Conection – Bleeding Heart Pigeons
05. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
06. Twinkle – Whipping Boy
07. Don’t Say A Word – Zen Arcade
08. Turn On The Lights – The Riptide Movement
09. Pretending – Orla Gartland
10. Doesn’t Feel Like – JyellowL
11. Jimmy Stewart – Seamus Fogarty
12. In Dictum – Wallis Bird
13. Choose Carefully Emily – Oliver Cole
9-10pm
01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
02. It’s OK To Show Yourself – Emperor Of Ice-Cream
03. Letting You Know – Shiv
04. How I Know It’s Christmas – Hudson Taylor
05. Specimen – Foot Squeaker
06. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila
07. You Said – Fontaines DC
08. To Cope – Patricia Lalor
## Interview with Patricia Lalor ##
09. Same Place Again – Patricia Lalor
10. Do It Again – Patricia Lalor
11. Alone – Patricia Lalor