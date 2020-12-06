Gorey’s Patricia Lalor was Rob’s guest on the show this week, on to chat about her new EP ‘This Is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall.’ We also had plenty of hot Irish tunes from the likes of Pillow Queens, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Zen Arcade, Shiv, Sophie Doyle Ryder, JyellowL & more. Full playlist right here ->

8-9pm

01. Little Black Book – Sophie Doyle Ryder

02. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow

03. Carmen – Le Galaxie

04. Real Conection – Bleeding Heart Pigeons

05. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

06. Twinkle – Whipping Boy

07. Don’t Say A Word – Zen Arcade

08. Turn On The Lights – The Riptide Movement

09. Pretending – Orla Gartland

10. Doesn’t Feel Like – JyellowL

11. Jimmy Stewart – Seamus Fogarty

12. In Dictum – Wallis Bird

13. Choose Carefully Emily – Oliver Cole

9-10pm

01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

02. It’s OK To Show Yourself – Emperor Of Ice-Cream

03. Letting You Know – Shiv

04. How I Know It’s Christmas – Hudson Taylor

05. Specimen – Foot Squeaker

06. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila

07. You Said – Fontaines DC

08. To Cope – Patricia Lalor

## Interview with Patricia Lalor ##

09. Same Place Again – Patricia Lalor

10. Do It Again – Patricia Lalor

11. Alone – Patricia Lalor