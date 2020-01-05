It’s a new year, but we’re not changing much on Irish Beats! Great songs, good chat and interesting people – simple! On this evening’s show, Rob gave a few new songs their first airing on Beat including tracks from David Keenan, modernlove and Ava Archbold. He also chatted with John Brereton about this year’s Dublin Bowie Festival and played out an interview he recorded with the legend that is Wallis Bird, recorded just before her gig in the Theatre Royal (Waterford) over the weekend.

8-9pm

01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy

02. An Idea About Mary – Wallis Bird

03. Everything That Rises – The Stunning

04. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

05. Big – Fontaines DC

06. Island Boy – Kudos

07. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl

08. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

09. Showmanship – Jack O’Rourke

## Interview with John Brereton (Dublin Bowie Festival) ##

10. The Man Who Sold The World – David Bowie

11. Proud Of You – Super Silly

12. Screaming – City Victim

13. Submarine – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy

9-10pm

01. Like I Do – Moncrieff

02. Mist – Ava Archbold

03. Hero – A. Smyth

04. Taxi – Arborist

05. Liquorice – modernlove

06. Dakota – Brave Giant

07. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

## Interview with Wallis Bird ##

08. To My Bones – Wallis Bird

09. Repeal – Wallis Bird

10. Counting To Sleep – Wallis Bird