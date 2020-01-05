It’s a new year, but we’re not changing much on Irish Beats! Great songs, good chat and interesting people – simple! On this evening’s show, Rob gave a few new songs their first airing on Beat including tracks from David Keenan, modernlove and Ava Archbold. He also chatted with John Brereton about this year’s Dublin Bowie Festival and played out an interview he recorded with the legend that is Wallis Bird, recorded just before her gig in the Theatre Royal (Waterford) over the weekend.
8-9pm
01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy
02. An Idea About Mary – Wallis Bird
03. Everything That Rises – The Stunning
04. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
05. Big – Fontaines DC
06. Island Boy – Kudos
07. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl
08. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
09. Showmanship – Jack O’Rourke
## Interview with John Brereton (Dublin Bowie Festival) ##
10. The Man Who Sold The World – David Bowie
11. Proud Of You – Super Silly
12. Screaming – City Victim
13. Submarine – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy
9-10pm
01. Like I Do – Moncrieff
02. Mist – Ava Archbold
03. Hero – A. Smyth
04. Taxi – Arborist
05. Liquorice – modernlove
06. Dakota – Brave Giant
07. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
## Interview with Wallis Bird ##
08. To My Bones – Wallis Bird
09. Repeal – Wallis Bird
10. Counting To Sleep – Wallis Bird