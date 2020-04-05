Thanks to the power of technology, tonight’s Irish Beats come to you from Dunmore East rather than the Beat studios. The decor mightn’t be as nice, but the sound is just as sweet!
8-9pm
01. We Have To Move On – Inhaler
02. What My Mamma Gave Me – Aimee
03. Hello Hello Hello Petrol – Something Happens
04. Bienvenue – Blood Donor
05. Tell Me – Lydia Ford
06. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill
07. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
08. Liquorice – modernlove
09. Guns In The Distance (acoustic) – Maverick Sabre
10. Hey! There’s a Rainbow – Nimf
11. One More Drop – Raglans
12. Rome – Dermot Kennedy
13. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
14. I Won’t Run – Shane Joyce
15. Who’s Asking – God Knows
16. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford feat. Vanessa Ifiodiara
17. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy
9-10pm
01. Hope It Don’t – All Tvvins
02. Better – JaXson
03. Pol Pot Rock – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)
04. The Heart Of Saint Laurence O’Toole – Joe Chester
05. Majestic 12 – Lucent Corners
06. Not Touching – Barq
07. Wil Rover – Lankum
08. An Irish Goodbye – Daithi
09. Forgotten Things – Sola
10. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe
11. The Singularity – Malojian
12. End Of Days – One Morning In August
13. Sun Shine – Jessie Roche
14. Use Me – Bill Withers