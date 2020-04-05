Thanks to the power of technology, tonight’s Irish Beats come to you from Dunmore East rather than the Beat studios. The decor mightn’t be as nice, but the sound is just as sweet!

8-9pm

01. We Have To Move On – Inhaler

02. What My Mamma Gave Me – Aimee

03. Hello Hello Hello Petrol – Something Happens

04. Bienvenue – Blood Donor

05. Tell Me – Lydia Ford

06. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill

07. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

08. Liquorice – modernlove

09. Guns In The Distance (acoustic) – Maverick Sabre

10. Hey! There’s a Rainbow – Nimf

11. One More Drop – Raglans

12. Rome – Dermot Kennedy

13. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

14. I Won’t Run – Shane Joyce

15. Who’s Asking – God Knows

16. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford feat. Vanessa Ifiodiara

17. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy

9-10pm

01. Hope It Don’t – All Tvvins

02. Better – JaXson

03. Pol Pot Rock – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)

04. The Heart Of Saint Laurence O’Toole – Joe Chester

05. Majestic 12 – Lucent Corners

06. Not Touching – Barq

07. Wil Rover – Lankum

08. An Irish Goodbye – Daithi

09. Forgotten Things – Sola

10. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

11. The Singularity – Malojian

12. End Of Days – One Morning In August

13. Sun Shine – Jessie Roche

14. Use Me – Bill Withers