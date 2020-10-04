It was a monster week for new Irish releases! Albums from Ailbhe Reddy, Roisin Murphy, Denise Chaila – a mixtape from Alex Gough – and umpteen singles! Rob tried to get as many into the playlist as possible, but time is a finite resource. He was chatting with Thom Southern about his new release ‘Shivers’ which is an absolute belter.
8-9pm
01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
02. Backseat – Alex Gough
03. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
04. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila/Sorcha Richardson/God Knows/Murli
05. Hurricane – Power of Dreams
06. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC
07. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow (w/ Kenny Beats)
08. Happiness Isn’t A Fixed State – Kynsy
09. Don’t Let Me Down – A. Smyth
10. Mademoiselle – JYellowL
11. A Quiet Place – ROE
12. Signs – Bobbi Arlo
13. Lean On It – Delush
14. On My Way – Elly D
15. Let Me Go – Maverick Sabre
9-10pm
01. Get Down – Donna
02. Johnny K – Seamus Fogarty
03. Private Sedative – Happyalone
04. Fear – Cian CuXack feat. Fahia Buche
05. River – Lorraine Nash
06. Haunted – Jafaris
07. You Are Enough – Tolu Makay
08. Shivers – Thom Southern
## Interview with Thom Southern ##
09. Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine
10. Don’t Really Want To Know Ya – Crome Yellow
11. You Were The Right Turn – Oliver Cole