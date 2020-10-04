It was a monster week for new Irish releases! Albums from Ailbhe Reddy, Roisin Murphy, Denise Chaila – a mixtape from Alex Gough – and umpteen singles! Rob tried to get as many into the playlist as possible, but time is a finite resource. He was chatting with Thom Southern about his new release ‘Shivers’ which is an absolute belter.

8-9pm

01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

02. Backseat – Alex Gough

03. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

04. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila/Sorcha Richardson/God Knows/Murli

05. Hurricane – Power of Dreams

06. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC

07. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow (w/ Kenny Beats)

08. Happiness Isn’t A Fixed State – Kynsy

09. Don’t Let Me Down – A. Smyth

10. Mademoiselle – JYellowL

11. A Quiet Place – ROE

12. Signs – Bobbi Arlo

13. Lean On It – Delush

14. On My Way – Elly D

15. Let Me Go – Maverick Sabre

9-10pm

01. Get Down – Donna

02. Johnny K – Seamus Fogarty

03. Private Sedative – Happyalone

04. Fear – Cian CuXack feat. Fahia Buche

05. River – Lorraine Nash

06. Haunted – Jafaris

07. You Are Enough – Tolu Makay

08. Shivers – Thom Southern

## Interview with Thom Southern ##

09. Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine

10. Don’t Really Want To Know Ya – Crome Yellow

11. You Were The Right Turn – Oliver Cole