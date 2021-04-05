It was an all-vinyl affair on this evening’s Irish Beats as Rob dug into his collection to bring you some of the warmest homegrown sounds around. There was one electronic selection before breaking into the guitars – well worth turning your radios up to 11! The second of the show was a documentary following one WIT student’s quest to get into the format. ‘Gianluca Wants a Record Player’ asks questions like what’s so appealing about vinyl? Who’s listening to the format? Does it really sound better than Spotify? Should Gianluca go ahead and get a turntable?

8-9pm

01. Strongest Thing – God Knows & Bantum, feat. Farah Elle

02. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

03. Change Your Mind – Wounded Healer

04. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

05. Jean Bean – Join Me In The Pines

06. Nobody New Around You – Daithi

07. Rí Rá – Denise Chaila

08. The Fly – U2

09. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

10. All Your Love – Oliver Cole

11. James Dean – David Keenan

12. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines D.C.

13. Loyal – Ailbhe Reddy

14. Dreams – The Cranberries

The second hour was the documentary ‘Gianluca Wants a Record Player’ which can be heard on SoundCloud below. There was time to squeeze one more track in at the end which was:

Twisted Arrow – Arborist feat. Kim Deal