It was an all-vinyl affair on this evening’s Irish Beats as Rob dug into his collection to bring you some of the warmest homegrown sounds around. There was one electronic selection before breaking into the guitars – well worth turning your radios up to 11! The second of the show was a documentary following one WIT student’s quest to get into the format. ‘Gianluca Wants a Record Player’ asks questions like what’s so appealing about vinyl? Who’s listening to the format? Does it really sound better than Spotify? Should Gianluca go ahead and get a turntable?
8-9pm
01. Strongest Thing – God Knows & Bantum, feat. Farah Elle
02. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
03. Change Your Mind – Wounded Healer
04. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
05. Jean Bean – Join Me In The Pines
06. Nobody New Around You – Daithi
07. Rí Rá – Denise Chaila
08. The Fly – U2
09. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
10. All Your Love – Oliver Cole
11. James Dean – David Keenan
12. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines D.C.
13. Loyal – Ailbhe Reddy
14. Dreams – The Cranberries
The second hour was the documentary ‘Gianluca Wants a Record Player’ which can be heard on SoundCloud below. There was time to squeeze one more track in at the end which was:
Twisted Arrow – Arborist feat. Kim Deal