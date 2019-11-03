It was a dirty night outside, so Rob played plenty of tunes to keep the home fires burning. Kilkenny noisemerchants The Wha were live in studio, treating us all to an acoustic version of a brand new tune. Full playlist after the bump …

8-9pm

01. Aftertaste – The Academic

02. Like I Do – Moncrieff

03. Tine – Vann Music

04. True Love Will Find You In The End – Jerry Fish & Wallis Bird

05. Call It Love – Thanks Brother

06. Rescue Me – Isaac Butler

07. Deep Blue – Mango x Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

08. Down – Thumper

09. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig

10. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

11. Hero – A. Smyth

12. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville – David Kitt

13. A Labour of Love – whenyoung

14. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

9-10pm

01. Her Grace – Maverick Sabre feat. CHRONIXX

02. 40 Odd Years – The Wha

## Interview with The Wha ##

03. Blue For You – The Wha

04. Step To Me – Alex Gough

05. Only One – Sean McComish

06. Star – Audio Nerve

07. Constant Delay – Crome Yellow

08. 5am – JaXson

09. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour

10. HourGlass – Evan Miles feat. Newfoundland

11. Between The Trees – Ronan Connolly

12. The Young People – Lankum