It was a dirty night outside, so Rob played plenty of tunes to keep the home fires burning. Kilkenny noisemerchants The Wha were live in studio, treating us all to an acoustic version of a brand new tune. Full playlist after the bump …
8-9pm
01. Aftertaste – The Academic
02. Like I Do – Moncrieff
03. Tine – Vann Music
04. True Love Will Find You In The End – Jerry Fish & Wallis Bird
05. Call It Love – Thanks Brother
06. Rescue Me – Isaac Butler
07. Deep Blue – Mango x Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
08. Down – Thumper
09. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig
10. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
11. Hero – A. Smyth
12. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville – David Kitt
13. A Labour of Love – whenyoung
14. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
9-10pm
01. Her Grace – Maverick Sabre feat. CHRONIXX
02. 40 Odd Years – The Wha
## Interview with The Wha ##
03. Blue For You – The Wha
04. Step To Me – Alex Gough
05. Only One – Sean McComish
06. Star – Audio Nerve
07. Constant Delay – Crome Yellow
08. 5am – JaXson
09. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour
10. HourGlass – Evan Miles feat. Newfoundland
11. Between The Trees – Ronan Connolly
12. The Young People – Lankum