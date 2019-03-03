There’s a smell Choice Music Prize in the air! So Rob played tracks from all of the shortlisted albums, alongside a few tunes up for the ‘Song Of The Year’ competition. Full list below.
.@curlybert is playing tracks from the albums shortlisted for this year's @choiceprize on #IrishBeats. As Fr. Ted said "they all have lovely bottoms" @TheAcademic @delorentos @justmustard @kojaque @oemperormusic @OLisaoneill @saintsister @rejjiesnow @wearevillagers @WyvernLingo pic.twitter.com/Z8KKVk81vr
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) March 3, 2019
8-9pm
01. Love Tonight – Soulé feat C Cane
02. Her Grace – Maverick Sabre feat. Chronixx
03. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor
04. The Answer – True Tides
05. True Colours – JyellowL
06. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde
07. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth
08. Big – Fontaines DC
09. Nina Cried Power – Hozier
10. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Pary feat. Larks
11. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
12. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke
13. Knock Me Off My Feet – SOAK
14. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze
15. We Should Be Lovers – Royseven
9-10pm
01. Again – Villagers
02. Egyptian Luvr – Rejjie Snow
03. Twin Peaks – Saint SIster
04. Make It Rain – O Emperor
05. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo
06. Where Are We – Ships
07. Bear Claws – The Academic
08. Blackbird – Lisa O’Neill
09. Deaf – Just Mustard
10. In Darkness We We Feel Fell Our Way – Delorentos
11. Bubby’s Cream – Kojaque
12. Too Real – Fontaines DC
13. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow