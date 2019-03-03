There’s a smell Choice Music Prize in the air! So Rob played tracks from all of the shortlisted albums, alongside a few tunes up for the ‘Song Of The Year’ competition. Full list below.

8-9pm

01. Love Tonight – Soulé feat C Cane

02. Her Grace – Maverick Sabre feat. Chronixx

03. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor

04. The Answer – True Tides

05. True Colours – JyellowL

06. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde

07. Can’t Move On – Wild Youth

08. Big – Fontaines DC

09. Nina Cried Power – Hozier

10. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Pary feat. Larks

11. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

12. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke

13. Knock Me Off My Feet – SOAK

14. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze

15. We Should Be Lovers – Royseven

9-10pm

01. Again – Villagers

02. Egyptian Luvr – Rejjie Snow

03. Twin Peaks – Saint SIster

04. Make It Rain – O Emperor

05. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo

06. Where Are We – Ships

07. Bear Claws – The Academic

08. Blackbird – Lisa O’Neill

09. Deaf – Just Mustard

10. In Darkness We We Feel Fell Our Way – Delorentos

11. Bubby’s Cream – Kojaque

12. Too Real – Fontaines DC

13. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow

