Playlist from last night’s show. Lots of new material in the first hour – including hot-off-the-DAW tracks from Lydia Ford, Inhaler, RSAG, Alex Gough and more. The second hour was a Bank Holiday Irish Indie Disco – all killer and no filler ….

01. Heart Attack – Alex Gough

02. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle

03. Blue Skies – SIIGHTS feat. JYellowL

04. Falling In – Inhaler

05. No Connection – Footsqueaker

06. Motion – Soda Blonde

07. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

08. Dollar Bill – The Scratch

09. WaistCoat – 1000 Beasts feat. Lenii

10. Overrather – Lydia Forde

11. Brewing Up A Storm – The Stunning

12. The Jungle – RSAG

13. Heart Food For Hard Times – Nealo

14. Changing Tides – Lorraine Nash

15. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey

01. Oh Yeah – Ash

02. Sing It Back – Moloko

03. Something For The Weekend – The Divine Comedy

04. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

05. Love System – Le Galaxie

06. Dreams – The Cranberries

07. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaine’s DC

08. SECRET – Delorentos

09. An Idea About Mary – Wallis Bird

10. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale

11. Skyscrapers – Fred

12. Smack My Orinono Flow Up – Enya Vs The Prodigy

13. Hay Wrap – The Saw Doctors