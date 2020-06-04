Playlist from last night’s show. Lots of new material in the first hour – including hot-off-the-DAW tracks from Lydia Ford, Inhaler, RSAG, Alex Gough and more. The second hour was a Bank Holiday Irish Indie Disco – all killer and no filler ….
01. Heart Attack – Alex Gough
02. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle
03. Blue Skies – SIIGHTS feat. JYellowL
04. Falling In – Inhaler
05. No Connection – Footsqueaker
06. Motion – Soda Blonde
07. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
08. Dollar Bill – The Scratch
09. WaistCoat – 1000 Beasts feat. Lenii
10. Overrather – Lydia Forde
11. Brewing Up A Storm – The Stunning
12. The Jungle – RSAG
13. Heart Food For Hard Times – Nealo
14. Changing Tides – Lorraine Nash
15. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey
01. Oh Yeah – Ash
02. Sing It Back – Moloko
03. Something For The Weekend – The Divine Comedy
04. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
05. Love System – Le Galaxie
06. Dreams – The Cranberries
07. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaine’s DC
08. SECRET – Delorentos
09. An Idea About Mary – Wallis Bird
10. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale
11. Skyscrapers – Fred
12. Smack My Orinono Flow Up – Enya Vs The Prodigy
13. Hay Wrap – The Saw Doctors