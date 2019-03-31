Fruit must be in season but tonight’s show was JAM-PACKED! Rob’s guests tonight were the grit-pop due Thanks Brother and hip-hop culchies Chasing Abbey – they wear that term as a badge of honour. As well as that, we had a new Irish Music rundown featuring Third Smoke, Two Door Cinema Club, SOAK, Maverick Sabre and lots more. Full playlist after the jump.
We’re in chattin’ @curlybert on @beat102103 in a few 🙌🏻
Listen here: https://t.co/MkOOXW4eYI pic.twitter.com/zueclKkRiW
— Chasing Abbey (@ChasingAbbeyHQ) March 31, 2019
8-9pm
01. Time – Jafaris
02. I Heard You – All Tvvins
03. Mother Dear – The Divine Comedy
04. Mad – Laoise
05. Big – Fontaines DC
06. No Surrender – Mango x Mathman
07. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
08. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club
09. We Caught It – Thanks Brother
## Interview with Thanks Brother ##
10. Someone You Loved – Thanks Brother ##LIVE##
11. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
12. Love Sounds – Miracle Bell
13. Time Is Now – Moloko
9-10PM
01. Want – 100 Beasts feat. Carrie
02. Got You Covered – Ryan Mack
03. We Run In Bare Feet – Third Smoke
04. Deja Vu – SOAK
05. Apart At The Seams – Birds of Burden
06. Into Nirvana – Maverick Sabre
07. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
08. Hold On – Chasing Abbey
## Interview with Chasing Abbey ##
09. Choices – Chasing Abbey
10. That Good Thing – Chasing Abbey
11. Mother – Maria Doyle Kennedy