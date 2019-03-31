Fruit must be in season but tonight’s show was JAM-PACKED! Rob’s guests tonight were the grit-pop due Thanks Brother and hip-hop culchies Chasing Abbey – they wear that term as a badge of honour. As well as that, we had a new Irish Music rundown featuring Third Smoke, Two Door Cinema Club, SOAK, Maverick Sabre and lots more. Full playlist after the jump.

8-9pm

01. Time – Jafaris

02. I Heard You – All Tvvins

03. Mother Dear – The Divine Comedy

04. Mad – Laoise

05. Big – Fontaines DC

06. No Surrender – Mango x Mathman

07. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

08. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club

09. We Caught It – Thanks Brother

## Interview with Thanks Brother ##

10. Someone You Loved – Thanks Brother ##LIVE##

11. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

12. Love Sounds – Miracle Bell

13. Time Is Now – Moloko

9-10PM

01. Want – 100 Beasts feat. Carrie

02. Got You Covered – Ryan Mack

03. We Run In Bare Feet – Third Smoke

04. Deja Vu – SOAK

05. Apart At The Seams – Birds of Burden

06. Into Nirvana – Maverick Sabre

07. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

08. Hold On – Chasing Abbey

## Interview with Chasing Abbey ##

09. Choices – Chasing Abbey

10. That Good Thing – Chasing Abbey

11. Mother – Maria Doyle Kennedy

