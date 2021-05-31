The sun was shining and there were plenty of tunes to match! Fresh tracks from James Vincent McMorrow, Tolu Makay, The Academic, Moxie and more made up this evening’s playlist. In the virtual studio with Rob were Paul Noonan and Daithí Ó Drónaí – collectively known as HousePlants – about their debut track ‘What’s With All The Pine’ and plans for the future.

8-9pm

01. LA House Party – Picture This

02. What Should I Write – Saige

03. Gleaming Auction – Snow Patrol

04. Love Is Like a Drug – Slaney

05. The First Day – Villagers

06. Is Ainm Dom – Moxie

07. Movie Stars – Elephant In The Room

08. Kids (Don’t End Up Like Me) – The Academic

09. 2023 – Roisin O

10. The Top Floor – Jack O’Rourke

11. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo (Jason Agel Remix)

12. Jetlag 4 – SENU feat. Jamel Franklin

13. Lavender – Biig Piig

14. Aye – Tolu Makay

15. Something Special – All Tvvins

16. After All – The Frank & Walters

9-10pm

01. Paradise – James Vincent McMorrow

02. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter feat. Jack Tyson Charles

03. Apricot – Amerik feat. Little Rivers

04. Shannon Bridge – Anna’s Anchor

05. White Oil … – KinetiX

06. The Kind Of Girl – Lisa Murray

07. Kids Stuff – Sinead O’Brien

08. What’s With All The Pine – HousePlants

## Interview with HousePlants ##

09. Take The Wheel – Daithi feat. Paul Noonan

10. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland

11. Out Of Love – Bell X1

12. This Is A Rebel Song – Sinead O’Connor