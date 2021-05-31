The sun was shining and there were plenty of tunes to match! Fresh tracks from James Vincent McMorrow, Tolu Makay, The Academic, Moxie and more made up this evening’s playlist. In the virtual studio with Rob were Paul Noonan and Daithí Ó Drónaí – collectively known as HousePlants – about their debut track ‘What’s With All The Pine’ and plans for the future.
8-9pm
01. LA House Party – Picture This
02. What Should I Write – Saige
03. Gleaming Auction – Snow Patrol
04. Love Is Like a Drug – Slaney
05. The First Day – Villagers
06. Is Ainm Dom – Moxie
07. Movie Stars – Elephant In The Room
08. Kids (Don’t End Up Like Me) – The Academic
09. 2023 – Roisin O
10. The Top Floor – Jack O’Rourke
11. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo (Jason Agel Remix)
12. Jetlag 4 – SENU feat. Jamel Franklin
13. Lavender – Biig Piig
14. Aye – Tolu Makay
15. Something Special – All Tvvins
16. After All – The Frank & Walters
9-10pm
01. Paradise – James Vincent McMorrow
02. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter feat. Jack Tyson Charles
03. Apricot – Amerik feat. Little Rivers
04. Shannon Bridge – Anna’s Anchor
05. White Oil … – KinetiX
06. The Kind Of Girl – Lisa Murray
07. Kids Stuff – Sinead O’Brien
08. What’s With All The Pine – HousePlants
## Interview with HousePlants ##
09. Take The Wheel – Daithi feat. Paul Noonan
10. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland
11. Out Of Love – Bell X1
12. This Is A Rebel Song – Sinead O’Connor