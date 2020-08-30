A fine collection of new sounds on the radio tonight, as well as plenty of words from Irish legend Bronagh Gallagher. We also had the extended interview with David Keenan from Beat News’ Kevin Galvin (who’s a also massive music fan).
8-9pm
01. Acting My Age – The Academic
02. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila
03. Carmen – Le Galaxie
04. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow w/ Kenny Beats
05. Somewhere Else – Elaine Mai
06. Backseat – Alex Gough
07. PLAYLOUD – Moncrieff
08. Muscle Memory – We Cut Corners
09. Evidence of Living – David Keenan
## Interview with David Keenan ##
10. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
11. Tell Me – Lydia Ford
9-10pm
01. Cold Blue Light – Kynsy
02. End Of Days – One Morning In August
03. Opor – Offica
04. Some Are Gone – Birds Of Burden
05. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
06. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream
07. Truth or Dare – Bronagh Gallagher
## Interview with Bronagh Gallagher ##
08. Love Is Strange – Susie Blue & Bronagh Gallagher
09. Bye Bye Baby – The Commitments
10. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
11. This Reality – Bog Bodies