A fine collection of new sounds on the radio tonight, as well as plenty of words from Irish legend Bronagh Gallagher. We also had the extended interview with David Keenan from Beat News’ Kevin Galvin (who’s a also massive music fan).

8-9pm

01. Acting My Age – The Academic

02. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila

03. Carmen – Le Galaxie

04. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow w/ Kenny Beats

05. Somewhere Else – Elaine Mai

06. Backseat – Alex Gough

07. PLAYLOUD – Moncrieff

08. Muscle Memory – We Cut Corners

09. Evidence of Living – David Keenan

## Interview with David Keenan ##

10. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

11. Tell Me – Lydia Ford

9-10pm

01. Cold Blue Light – Kynsy

02. End Of Days – One Morning In August

03. Opor – Offica

04. Some Are Gone – Birds Of Burden

05. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

06. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream

07. Truth or Dare – Bronagh Gallagher

## Interview with Bronagh Gallagher ##

08. Love Is Strange – Susie Blue & Bronagh Gallagher

09. Bye Bye Baby – The Commitments

10. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

11. This Reality – Bog Bodies