For the Bank Holiday weekend, Rob decided to host a mini music festival on Irish Beats, playing an hour of live performances from stages big and small. The line-up included The Academic, when young, The Frames, Cathy Davey, Alex Gough, Wallis Bird, U2 and more! Of course, that was after a collection of fresh bangers from Anim, Wild Youth, The X Collective, Bantum and Soda Blonde. Lots to wrap your ears around!
8-9pm
01. Can’t Say No – Wild Youth
02. WB – The X Collective
03. Apollo – Ham Sandwich
04. Count TO Ten – Anim
05. New Leaf – Bantum
06. Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories – David Keenan
07. No Hands – Kojaque
08. In The Heat Of The Night – Soda Blonde
09. Don’t Step Back Too Far – The Crayon Set
10. Starlet’s Dream – SOMEFINN
11. What’s With All The Pine – HousePlants
12. Be My Friend – Holly Macve
13. Voices – Peter Doran
14. Only For The Young – SORBET feat. Arborist
15. Zombie! – Orla Gartland
16. The First Day – Villagers
9-10pm #LIVE PERFORMANCE SPECIAL ##
01. Bear Claws – The Academic
02. Never Let Go – when young
03. A Safe Place To Hide – Joe Chester
04. Fitzcarraldo – The Frames
05. Nothing Left – Rachel Grace
06. There Must Be More – Mick Flannery
07. In He Comes – Cathy Davey
08. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2
09. Dear SJ – Alex Gough
10. Yer Daddy – Wallis Bird
11. Sweet Thing – Van Morrison