For the Bank Holiday weekend, Rob decided to host a mini music festival on Irish Beats, playing an hour of live performances from stages big and small. The line-up included The Academic, when young, The Frames, Cathy Davey, Alex Gough, Wallis Bird, U2 and more! Of course, that was after a collection of fresh bangers from Anim, Wild Youth, The X Collective, Bantum and Soda Blonde. Lots to wrap your ears around!

8-9pm

01. Can’t Say No – Wild Youth

02. WB – The X Collective

03. Apollo – Ham Sandwich

04. Count TO Ten – Anim

05. New Leaf – Bantum

06. Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories – David Keenan

07. No Hands – Kojaque

08. In The Heat Of The Night – Soda Blonde

09. Don’t Step Back Too Far – The Crayon Set

10. Starlet’s Dream – SOMEFINN

11. What’s With All The Pine – HousePlants

12. Be My Friend – Holly Macve

13. Voices – Peter Doran

14. Only For The Young – SORBET feat. Arborist

15. Zombie! – Orla Gartland

16. The First Day – Villagers

9-10pm #LIVE PERFORMANCE SPECIAL ##

01. Bear Claws – The Academic

02. Never Let Go – when young

03. A Safe Place To Hide – Joe Chester

04. Fitzcarraldo – The Frames

05. Nothing Left – Rachel Grace

06. There Must Be More – Mick Flannery

07. In He Comes – Cathy Davey

08. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2

09. Dear SJ – Alex Gough

10. Yer Daddy – Wallis Bird

11. Sweet Thing – Van Morrison