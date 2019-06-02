A double helping of guests on this evening’s Irish Beats, with Rob chatting to Cork’s Jack O’Rourke and Dublin’s Elly D about life, the universe and everything. Plenty of fine tunes in the mix too with bangers from Tebi Rex, whenyoung, The Academic, Tanjier and a delve into a vault for some 21 year old disco beats courtesy of Moloko.
Interview coming up with @JackORourkes on #IrishBeats. Also includes a stripped back piano/vocal performance. 8.30pm on FM or online via https://t.co/fLlUWly2Pq or the @irlradioplayer pic.twitter.com/5e7QOqIUzc
— Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) June 2, 2019
8-9pm
01. Financial Controller – Tebi Rex
02. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde
03. Infamy – Engine Alley
04. Superlike – The Academic
05. Days – Tanjier
06. Sing It Back – Moloko
07. I’ll Be There – The Riptide Movement
08. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson
09. Moody Broody – Jack O’Rourke
## Interview with Jack O’Rourke ##
10. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke ##LIVE##
11. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
12. The Others – whenyoung
13. Brother – Kodaline
9-10pm
01. Find The Water – The Coronas
02. All That Remains Won’t Be The Same – Otherkin
03. Flatline – Orla Gartland
04. Submarine – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy
05. A Dance At The Crossroads – Oscar Blue
06. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn
07. Phase 10 – Chasing Abbey
08. With the World – Elly D
## Interview with Elly D ##
09. Close – Elly D ##LIVE##
10. Sorge – Elly D
11. My Honest Face – Inhaler
12. Open Your Arms – State Lights
13. Nothing Gained – The Man Whom