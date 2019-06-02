A double helping of guests on this evening’s Irish Beats, with Rob chatting to Cork’s Jack O’Rourke and Dublin’s Elly D about life, the universe and everything. Plenty of fine tunes in the mix too with bangers from Tebi Rex, whenyoung, The Academic, Tanjier and a delve into a vault for some 21 year old disco beats courtesy of Moloko.

Interview coming up with @JackORourkes on #IrishBeats. Also includes a stripped back piano/vocal performance. 8.30pm on FM or online via https://t.co/fLlUWly2Pq or the @irlradioplayer pic.twitter.com/5e7QOqIUzc — Rob O'Connor (@curlybert) June 2, 2019

8-9pm

01. Financial Controller – Tebi Rex

02. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde

03. Infamy – Engine Alley

04. Superlike – The Academic

05. Days – Tanjier

06. Sing It Back – Moloko

07. I’ll Be There – The Riptide Movement

08. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson

09. Moody Broody – Jack O’Rourke

## Interview with Jack O’Rourke ##

10. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke ##LIVE##

11. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

12. The Others – whenyoung

13. Brother – Kodaline

9-10pm

01. Find The Water – The Coronas

02. All That Remains Won’t Be The Same – Otherkin

03. Flatline – Orla Gartland

04. Submarine – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy

05. A Dance At The Crossroads – Oscar Blue

06. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn

07. Phase 10 – Chasing Abbey

08. With the World – Elly D

## Interview with Elly D ##

09. Close – Elly D ##LIVE##

10. Sorge – Elly D

11. My Honest Face – Inhaler

12. Open Your Arms – State Lights

13. Nothing Gained – The Man Whom