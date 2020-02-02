Loads of fresh tracks on the show tonight! Columbia Mills, Zapho, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Kudos. JyellowL, Crome Yellow and the debut release from Beat 102-103’s Tadhg Williams. Rob was chatting with Sion Hill as well as the legend that is Damien Dempsey.
8-9pm
01. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee
02. Fool – Alex Gough
03. Until The End Of The World – U2
04. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams
05. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy
06. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
07. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
08. Love Me Better – Carrie Baxter
09. Last Minute – Sion Hill
## Interview with Sion Hill ##
10. Screaming – City Victim
11. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
12. Stop – Delorentos
13. Abigail – Cherrym
14. Liquorice – modernlove
9-10pm
01. We Have To Move On – Inhaler
02. 2.0 – Crome Yellow
03. Birthday – Kudos
04. Understand – Columbia Mills
05. No Rivals – JyellowL
06. The Rising Tide – D. Cullen
07. Darkest Hour Of The Night – Ash
08. A Child Is An Open Book – Damien Dempsey feat. Kate Tempest
## Interview with Damien Dempsey ##
09. It’s All Good – Damien Dempsey
10. Perfect Harmony – Daithi
11. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers
12. The Village – Tadhg Williams