Loads of fresh tracks on the show tonight! Columbia Mills, Zapho, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Kudos. JyellowL, Crome Yellow and the debut release from Beat 102-103’s Tadhg Williams. Rob was chatting with Sion Hill as well as the legend that is Damien Dempsey.

8-9pm

01. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee

02. Fool – Alex Gough

03. Until The End Of The World – U2

04. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams

05. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy

06. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

07. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

08. Love Me Better – Carrie Baxter

09. Last Minute – Sion Hill

## Interview with Sion Hill ##

10. Screaming – City Victim

11. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

12. Stop – Delorentos

13. Abigail – Cherrym

14. Liquorice – modernlove

9-10pm

01. We Have To Move On – Inhaler

02. 2.0 – Crome Yellow

03. Birthday – Kudos

04. Understand – Columbia Mills

05. No Rivals – JyellowL

06. The Rising Tide – D. Cullen

07. Darkest Hour Of The Night – Ash

08. A Child Is An Open Book – Damien Dempsey feat. Kate Tempest

## Interview with Damien Dempsey ##

09. It’s All Good – Damien Dempsey

10. Perfect Harmony – Daithi

11. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers

12. The Village – Tadhg Williams