Rob was chatting with Sara Ryan about her new single ‘The Weight’, before speaking with John Haggis of 90s Cork guitar merchants Emperor of Ice-Cream about the imminent arrival of tehir debut album (25 years late). Lots of fresh sounds too including Biig Piig, The Coronas, Fontaines DC, Aimee, Roisin Murphy and more.
8-9pm
01. Naked – Aimee
02. Haunted – The Coronas
03. Stylin’ – White Boys
04. Televised Mind – Fontaines DC
05. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig
06. Under The Sun – Blood Donor
07. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony
08. I Got My Whole – Tebi Rex
09. The Weight – Sara Ryan
## Interview with Sara Ryan ##
10. Glitter Skies – Sara Ryan
11. Velcro – Bell X1
12. Something More – Roisin Murphy
13. Something Good Can Work – Two Door Cinema Club
9-10pm
01. There Must Be More – Mick Flannery
02. XX – Fia Moon
03. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream
## Interview with John Haggis (Emperor of Ice-Cream) ##
04. Lambent Eyes – Emperor of Ice-Cream
05. Familiar Place – Hallie
06. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
07. Home – The Lockdown Ukulele Rockdown
08. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo
09. Somewhere Else – Elaine Mai
10. Believe – One Morning In August
11. Get Out Of Your Head – Backroad Smokers Club
12. Motion – Soda Blonde
13. Preacher’s Lie – The Real
14. Movin’ On Up – Primal Scream
0