Rob was chatting with Sara Ryan about her new single ‘The Weight’, before speaking with John Haggis of 90s Cork guitar merchants Emperor of Ice-Cream about the imminent arrival of tehir debut album (25 years late). Lots of fresh sounds too including Biig Piig, The Coronas, Fontaines DC, Aimee, Roisin Murphy and more.

8-9pm

01. Naked – Aimee

02. Haunted – The Coronas

03. Stylin’ – White Boys

04. Televised Mind – Fontaines DC

05. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig

06. Under The Sun – Blood Donor

07. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony

08. I Got My Whole – Tebi Rex

09. The Weight – Sara Ryan

## Interview with Sara Ryan ##

10. Glitter Skies – Sara Ryan

11. Velcro – Bell X1

12. Something More – Roisin Murphy

13. Something Good Can Work – Two Door Cinema Club

9-10pm

01. There Must Be More – Mick Flannery

02. XX – Fia Moon

03. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream

## Interview with John Haggis (Emperor of Ice-Cream) ##

04. Lambent Eyes – Emperor of Ice-Cream

05. Familiar Place – Hallie

06. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

07. Home – The Lockdown Ukulele Rockdown

08. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo

09. Somewhere Else – Elaine Mai

10. Believe – One Morning In August

11. Get Out Of Your Head – Backroad Smokers Club

12. Motion – Soda Blonde

13. Preacher’s Lie – The Real

14. Movin’ On Up – Primal Scream

