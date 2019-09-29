Rob got to sit down with one of his musical heroes Dave Geraghty of Join Me In The Pines and Bell X1 on this evening’s show, as he releases his new album ‘Monomania’ (11th studio record!). We also had tunes from Inhaler, SIIGHTS, The Wha, The Murder Capital, Elly D and lots more. Full list after you go clicky-clicky …

8-9pm

01. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler

02. Shoulda Been – SIIGHTS

03. Turning Japanese – The Revs

04. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland

05. Innocents – The Wha

06. Divine – All Tvvins

07. Ozone – JyellowL

08. Like I Do – Moncrieff

09. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

10. Ghosts – Elly D

11. Life Is Long- Elly D

12. A Labour Of Love – whenyoung

13. The Great Defector – Bell X1

14. Something Special – The Riptide Movement

9-10pm

01. Aftertaste – The Academic

02. Proud of You – Super Silly

03. When We’re Home – Niall Cash

04. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour

05. Strangers To Love – Fakenamé

06. Big – Fontaines DC

07. They Must Never Know – Join Me In The Pines

## Interview with Dave Geraghty (Join Me In The Pines) ##

08. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines ##LIVE##

09. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines

10. Feels So Heavy – Join Me In The Pines ##LIVE##