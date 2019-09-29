Rob got to sit down with one of his musical heroes Dave Geraghty of Join Me In The Pines and Bell X1 on this evening’s show, as he releases his new album ‘Monomania’ (11th studio record!). We also had tunes from Inhaler, SIIGHTS, The Wha, The Murder Capital, Elly D and lots more. Full list after you go clicky-clicky …
8-9pm
01. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler
02. Shoulda Been – SIIGHTS
03. Turning Japanese – The Revs
04. Perfect Harmony – Daithi feat. Orla Gartland
05. Innocents – The Wha
06. Divine – All Tvvins
07. Ozone – JyellowL
08. Like I Do – Moncrieff
09. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
10. Ghosts – Elly D
11. Life Is Long- Elly D
12. A Labour Of Love – whenyoung
13. The Great Defector – Bell X1
14. Something Special – The Riptide Movement
9-10pm
01. Aftertaste – The Academic
02. Proud of You – Super Silly
03. When We’re Home – Niall Cash
04. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour
05. Strangers To Love – Fakenamé
06. Big – Fontaines DC
07. They Must Never Know – Join Me In The Pines
## Interview with Dave Geraghty (Join Me In The Pines) ##
08. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines ##LIVE##
09. Bad Blood – Join Me In The Pines
10. Feels So Heavy – Join Me In The Pines ##LIVE##