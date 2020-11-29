Here with go with some of the finest music from our island that one person can find. New tracks from Fontaines DC, Ovie, Biig Piig, Foot Squeaker, JyellowL and more. Also, Rob was chatting with the mighty RuthAnne about the new Irish Women In Harmony track, her forthcoming solo album, songwriting, gender representation and more.

8-9pm

01. Calculated – Erica Cody

02. One More Time – Ovie

03. Don’t Lead Me Down – Revelino

04. You Said – Fontaines DC

05. Liahr – Biig Piig

06. Self Destruct – Hawk Jupiter

07. Lonely This Christmas – The Academic

08. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow

09. A Year – Lydia Ford

10. Specimen – Foot Squeaker

11. Love Me World – Soda Blonde

12. Scarlet Angels – Eleanor McEvoy

13. Dollar Bill – The Scratch

14. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows & Murli

9-10pm

01. America – Moncrieff

02. Don’t Feel Life – JyellowL

03. Sinatra – Paddy Hanna

04. So Tired – Swimmers Jackson

05. You Are Enough – Tolu Makay

06. Shivers – Thom Southern

07. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

08. Together At Christmas – Irish Women In Harmony

## Interview with RuthAnne ##

09. Love Again – RuthAnne

10. Remember This – RuthAnne

11. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony