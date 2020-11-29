Here with go with some of the finest music from our island that one person can find. New tracks from Fontaines DC, Ovie, Biig Piig, Foot Squeaker, JyellowL and more. Also, Rob was chatting with the mighty RuthAnne about the new Irish Women In Harmony track, her forthcoming solo album, songwriting, gender representation and more.
8-9pm
01. Calculated – Erica Cody
02. One More Time – Ovie
03. Don’t Lead Me Down – Revelino
04. You Said – Fontaines DC
05. Liahr – Biig Piig
06. Self Destruct – Hawk Jupiter
07. Lonely This Christmas – The Academic
08. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow
09. A Year – Lydia Ford
10. Specimen – Foot Squeaker
11. Love Me World – Soda Blonde
12. Scarlet Angels – Eleanor McEvoy
13. Dollar Bill – The Scratch
14. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows & Murli
9-10pm
01. America – Moncrieff
02. Don’t Feel Life – JyellowL
03. Sinatra – Paddy Hanna
04. So Tired – Swimmers Jackson
05. You Are Enough – Tolu Makay
06. Shivers – Thom Southern
07. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
08. Together At Christmas – Irish Women In Harmony
## Interview with RuthAnne ##
09. Love Again – RuthAnne
10. Remember This – RuthAnne
11. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony