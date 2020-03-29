Rob had an Irish Indie Disco on air this evening, It was a case of taking a leaf out of LCD Soundsystem’s book – “shut up and play the hits.” The second hour was devoted to acts from the South East and giving some airplay to our local musical heroes.
8-9pm
01. Everything That Rises – The Stunning
02. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
03. Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor
04. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
05. Sing It Back – Moloko
06. Skyscrapers – Fred
07. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye
08. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins
09. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
10. Feisty – Saarloos
## Interview with Lucy O’Toole (Hotpress) ##
11. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy
12. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
13. Carmen – Le Galaxie feat MayKay
14. Smack My Orinoco Flow Up – Enya vs The Prodigy
9-10pm ##South East Hour ##
01. Fool – Alex Gough
02. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
03. Innocents – The Wha
04. Love Me Better – Carrie Baxter
05. Like I Do – Moncrieff
06. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle
07. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
08. End of Days – One Morning In August
09. Other Voices – Drop The Shadow
10. Sweet Love – get Down Edits. feat Ashling Brown
11. I Won’t Run – Shane Joyce
12. Infamy – Engine Alley
13. 2.0 – Crome Yellow
14. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe
15. The Village – Tadhg Williams
16. Heroes – Turning Pirate Mix Tape Band