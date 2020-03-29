Rob had an Irish Indie Disco on air this evening, It was a case of taking a leaf out of LCD Soundsystem’s book – “shut up and play the hits.” The second hour was devoted to acts from the South East and giving some airplay to our local musical heroes.

8-9pm

01. Everything That Rises – The Stunning

02. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

03. Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor

04. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

05. Sing It Back – Moloko

06. Skyscrapers – Fred

07. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye

08. Hell Of A Party – All Tvvins

09. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

10. Feisty – Saarloos

## Interview with Lucy O’Toole (Hotpress) ##

11. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy

12. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

13. Carmen – Le Galaxie feat MayKay

14. Smack My Orinoco Flow Up – Enya vs The Prodigy

9-10pm ##South East Hour ##

01. Fool – Alex Gough

02. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

03. Innocents – The Wha

04. Love Me Better – Carrie Baxter

05. Like I Do – Moncrieff

06. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle

07. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

08. End of Days – One Morning In August

09. Other Voices – Drop The Shadow

10. Sweet Love – get Down Edits. feat Ashling Brown

11. I Won’t Run – Shane Joyce

12. Infamy – Engine Alley

13. 2.0 – Crome Yellow

14. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

15. The Village – Tadhg Williams

16. Heroes – Turning Pirate Mix Tape Band