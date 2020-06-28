Goodness gracious, what a glorious gathering of guaranteed Irish music! New sounds of the radio tonight from CMAT, Tebi Rex, FiCat, Thumper, Hallie, Luna03 and more. Rob’s guest via Zoom call was Ailbhe Reddy, on to chat about her new single ‘Time Difference’ and forthcoming album.
8 – 9pm
01. Glue – Jafaris
02. Motion – Soda Blonde
03. The Rocky Road – Damien Dempsey
04. Rodney – CMAT
05. The Breathe Within Your Chest – Matt Taylor
06. Evidence of Living – David Keenan
07. Chaila – Denise Chaila
08. Hypnotized (Buzz Low Remix) – Kehli
09. Even Keel – Briars
10. I Got My Whole – Tebi Rex
11. All My Love – FiCat
12. Too Many People – Oliver Cole
13. Topher Grace – Thumper
14. Overrated – Lydia Ford
9-10pm
01. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony
02. Familiar Place – Hallie
03. I Don’t Need Your Love – Chris Looby
04. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe
05. Sober – Sinead O’Riordan
06. Head Of A Lion – Conor Adams
07. Me, Myself & I – Layzee Gold
08. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
## Interview with Ailbhe Reddy ##
09. Submarines – Daithi Feat Ailbhe Reddy
10. Fingertips – Ailbhe Reddy
11. Lost – Luna03