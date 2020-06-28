Goodness gracious, what a glorious gathering of guaranteed Irish music! New sounds of the radio tonight from CMAT, Tebi Rex, FiCat, Thumper, Hallie, Luna03 and more. Rob’s guest via Zoom call was Ailbhe Reddy, on to chat about her new single ‘Time Difference’ and forthcoming album.

8 – 9pm

01. Glue – Jafaris

02. Motion – Soda Blonde

03. The Rocky Road – Damien Dempsey

04. Rodney – CMAT

05. The Breathe Within Your Chest – Matt Taylor

06. Evidence of Living – David Keenan

07. Chaila – Denise Chaila

08. Hypnotized (Buzz Low Remix) – Kehli

09. Even Keel – Briars

10. I Got My Whole – Tebi Rex

11. All My Love – FiCat

12. Too Many People – Oliver Cole

13. Topher Grace – Thumper

14. Overrated – Lydia Ford

9-10pm

01. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony

02. Familiar Place – Hallie

03. I Don’t Need Your Love – Chris Looby

04. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

05. Sober – Sinead O’Riordan

06. Head Of A Lion – Conor Adams

07. Me, Myself & I – Layzee Gold

08. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

## Interview with Ailbhe Reddy ##

09. Submarines – Daithi Feat Ailbhe Reddy

10. Fingertips – Ailbhe Reddy

11. Lost – Luna03