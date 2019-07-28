Two of Ireland’s most interesting acts were live on the radio with Rob this evening. We had Gypsies On The Autobahn in to chat about their new album and perform some haunting acoustic numbers. Then after playing some fresh Irish sounds in the second hour of the show, hip-hop group Tebi Rex dropped in to talk about their new single, the meaning behind some of their songs and album plans for later this year.

There was also a pretty weird Twitter thread going on. Proof positive that social media is not to be taken seriously

no one has ever been able to explain to me why we need to see a picture of the dj. is it so we can tell whether we'd want to fuck them or not https://t.co/vNxPVLSRCa — @GayOC But To The Left of @AOC (@k_shivers) July 28, 2019

8 – 9pm

01. Step To me – Alex Gough

02. Break Me – Aimee

03. Bird’s Eye View – The 4 of Us

04. Big – Fontaines DC

05. Out of Town – Eve Belle

06. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

07. Summer’s Song – Villagers

08. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn

## Interview with Gypsies On The Autobahn ##

09. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn ##LIVE##

10. Big Blue – Gypsies On The Autobahn ##LIVE##

11. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye

12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

9 – 10pm

01. Karma – Fallen Lights

02. Fllow That Sound – David Kitt, Fehdah, Kean Kavanagh

03. It’ll Come Around – The Whileaways

04. Lost My Mind – Lydia Forde

05. Hestitations – Fangclub

06. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

07. My Honest Face – Inhaler

08. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex

## Interview with Tebi Rex ##

09. Men Are Trash – Tebi Rex

10. I Need A Win – The Blizzards feat. Tebi Rex

11. The Others – whenyoung

12. Every Fresh Memory – Fighting Spiders