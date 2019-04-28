Rob is back from his holliers with a fistful of fresh tunes (and 398 unread emails). One of those pieces of information is of interest to listeners whereas the other is 21st century admin work. You decide which is which!!!

It seems there’s some Orla Gartland fans out there listening!

8-9pm

01. Love Tonight – Soule

02. Don’t Bother – Aimee

03. Take Back The City – Snow Patrol

04. Brotherhood – Outsider

05. Shame – Ailbhe Reddy

06. Peggy’s Bus – Tebi Rex

07. Future – whenyoung

08. Roy’s Tune – FOntaines DC

09. Flatline – Orla Gartland

10. Turn The Magic On – Messiah J & The Expert

11. Trying – Orian

12. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe & Siights

13. Into Nirvana – Maverick Sabre

14. Mysterious Ways – U2

9-10pm

01. Close – Wild Youth

02. I Heard You – All Tvvins

03. Shadows – Grainne Cotter

04. She Kicks – A. Smyth

05. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy

06. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club

07. Mad – Laoise

08. Dancing Bug – Le Boom x AEMak

09. Chasing Rivers – Chris Haze

10. 27 – Bairbre Anne

11. Half Past Two – The Stunning

12. Blueprints – Davy Lyons

13. Knock Me Off My Feet – SOAK

14. I’ll Be You Be Me – Glen Hansard

15. The River Holds Its Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire