Rob is back from his holliers with a fistful of fresh tunes (and 398 unread emails). One of those pieces of information is of interest to listeners whereas the other is 21st century admin work. You decide which is which!!!
It seems there’s some Orla Gartland fans out there listening!
8-9pm
01. Love Tonight – Soule
02. Don’t Bother – Aimee
03. Take Back The City – Snow Patrol
04. Brotherhood – Outsider
05. Shame – Ailbhe Reddy
06. Peggy’s Bus – Tebi Rex
07. Future – whenyoung
08. Roy’s Tune – FOntaines DC
09. Flatline – Orla Gartland
10. Turn The Magic On – Messiah J & The Expert
11. Trying – Orian
12. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe & Siights
13. Into Nirvana – Maverick Sabre
14. Mysterious Ways – U2
9-10pm
01. Close – Wild Youth
02. I Heard You – All Tvvins
03. Shadows – Grainne Cotter
04. She Kicks – A. Smyth
05. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy
06. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club
07. Mad – Laoise
08. Dancing Bug – Le Boom x AEMak
09. Chasing Rivers – Chris Haze
10. 27 – Bairbre Anne
11. Half Past Two – The Stunning
12. Blueprints – Davy Lyons
13. Knock Me Off My Feet – SOAK
14. I’ll Be You Be Me – Glen Hansard
15. The River Holds Its Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire