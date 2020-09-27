Rob had plenty of new Irish sounds on the playlist this evening, including tracks from Tolu Makay, Paddy Hanna, Donna, God Knows, Arvo Party and more. Guests over the phone were Orian from Berlin (via Wexford) and Aaron Doyle of Dublin’s Bullet Girl.
8-9pm
01. PLAYLOUD – Moncrieff
02. Deja Vu – FiCat
03. Every Breaking Wave – U2
04. Get Down – Donna
05. Mademoiselle – JYellowL
06. We Could Start A War (Le Boom Remix) – Somebody’s Child
07. Backseat – Alex Gough
08. Don’t Turn Around (Acoustic) – Biig Piig
09. Ask You Twice – Orian
## Interview with Orian ##
10. Holding On – Orian
11. Nobody Hears From Me Anymore – Crybabyamy
12. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
13. Something More – Roisin Murphy
9-10pm
01. Mup I Said – God Kows feat. Hazey Haze
02. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
03. Muscle Memory – We Cut Corners
04. You Are Enough – Tolu Makay
05. Sinatra – Paddy Hanna
06. Where’s Me Jumper – Sultans of Ping FC
07. Looking Happy – Ailbhe Reddy
08. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow (w/ Kenny Beats)
09. Concrete Bed – Bullet Girl
## Interview with Aaron Doyle (Bullet Girl) ##
10. Whacked – Bullet Girl
11. Signs – Bobbi Arlo
12. God In The Window – Arvo Party
13. Taxi – Arborist