Rob had plenty of new Irish sounds on the playlist this evening, including tracks from Tolu Makay, Paddy Hanna, Donna, God Knows, Arvo Party and more. Guests over the phone were Orian from Berlin (via Wexford) and Aaron Doyle of Dublin’s Bullet Girl.

8-9pm

01. PLAYLOUD – Moncrieff

02. Deja Vu – FiCat

03. Every Breaking Wave – U2

04. Get Down – Donna

05. Mademoiselle – JYellowL

06. We Could Start A War (Le Boom Remix) – Somebody’s Child

07. Backseat – Alex Gough

08. Don’t Turn Around (Acoustic) – Biig Piig

09. Ask You Twice – Orian

## Interview with Orian ##

10. Holding On – Orian

11. Nobody Hears From Me Anymore – Crybabyamy

12. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

13. Something More – Roisin Murphy

9-10pm

01. Mup I Said – God Kows feat. Hazey Haze

02. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

03. Muscle Memory – We Cut Corners

04. You Are Enough – Tolu Makay

05. Sinatra – Paddy Hanna

06. Where’s Me Jumper – Sultans of Ping FC

07. Looking Happy – Ailbhe Reddy

08. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow (w/ Kenny Beats)

09. Concrete Bed – Bullet Girl

## Interview with Aaron Doyle (Bullet Girl) ##

10. Whacked – Bullet Girl

11. Signs – Bobbi Arlo

12. God In The Window – Arvo Party

13. Taxi – Arborist