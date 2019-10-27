With Tadhg in the red chair last week, Rob had extra extra helpings of new Irish music on the show. Fresh airings of tracks from Mango x Mathman, Soda Blonde, Sundown, Owen Denvir and the mighty mighty Lankum. Wexford-native Davy Lyons was Rob’s guest live in studio, chatting about living in Barcelona and focusing on the lyrical quality of his music,

8-9PM

01. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle

02. Deep Blue – Mango x Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

03. I Won’t Worry – This Club

04. Feisty – Saarloos

05. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

06. 40 Odd Years – The Wha

07. Like I Do – Moncrief

08. Zombie – The Cranberries

09. Ghost – Owen Denvir

10. Kicking Up A Storm – Sundown

11. Inside of Me – QuestionmarQ

12. Perfect Harmony – Daithi

13. Birdsong – REWS

9-10PM

01 Divine – All Tvvins

02. Blueprints – Davy Lyons

## Interview with Davy Lyons ##

03. Preciosa – Davy Lyons ##LIVE##

04. Hey Day – Mic Christopher

05. Showmanship – Jack O’Rourke

06. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig

07. Dirt – Malojian

08. Wild Rover – Lankum

09. Hour Glass – Evan Miles feat. Newfoundland

10. True Love Will Find You In The End – Jerry Fish & Wallis Bird