With Tadhg in the red chair last week, Rob had extra extra helpings of new Irish music on the show. Fresh airings of tracks from Mango x Mathman, Soda Blonde, Sundown, Owen Denvir and the mighty mighty Lankum. Wexford-native Davy Lyons was Rob’s guest live in studio, chatting about living in Barcelona and focusing on the lyrical quality of his music,
8-9PM
01. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle
02. Deep Blue – Mango x Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
03. I Won’t Worry – This Club
04. Feisty – Saarloos
05. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
06. 40 Odd Years – The Wha
07. Like I Do – Moncrief
08. Zombie – The Cranberries
09. Ghost – Owen Denvir
10. Kicking Up A Storm – Sundown
11. Inside of Me – QuestionmarQ
12. Perfect Harmony – Daithi
13. Birdsong – REWS
9-10PM
01 Divine – All Tvvins
02. Blueprints – Davy Lyons
## Interview with Davy Lyons ##
03. Preciosa – Davy Lyons ##LIVE##
04. Hey Day – Mic Christopher
05. Showmanship – Jack O’Rourke
06. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig
07. Dirt – Malojian
08. Wild Rover – Lankum
09. Hour Glass – Evan Miles feat. Newfoundland
10. True Love Will Find You In The End – Jerry Fish & Wallis Bird