Tonight we heard the second part of the Spotlight on the South East series, where Rob featured another nine blazingly talented acts from the five counties, mixed in with a few choice tunes from 2003, to help celebrate Beat’s upcoming 18th birthday.
8-9pm
01. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy
02. Love Is Like A Drug – Slaney
03. Rent Day Blues – The Frames
04. Companero – HousePlants
05. Pretending – Orla Gartland
06. When It Breaks – Inhaler
07. 061 – Denise Chaila
## Interview with Alex Gough ##
08. Pocket Change – Alex Gough
09. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes
## Interview with Rachel Grace ##
10. Cry Me An Ocean – Rachel Grace
11. Renegador – Co-Living Culture
12. Aye – Tolu Makay
## Interview with Hawk Jupiter ##
13. Oasis – Hawk Jupiter
9-10pm
01. Spitting Games – Snow Patrol
## Interview with Elise ##
02. Gold – Elise
## Interview with One Morning In August ##
03. Lovers By Surprise – One Morning In August
04. Indecisive – Ra Gerra
## Interview with Saige ##
05. What Should I Write – Saige
06. Not Gonna Be Friends – Lydia Ford
07. For Real – Celtic Social Club
## Interview with Anim ##
08. Count To Ten – Anim
## Interview with Cat Dowling ##
09. Freedom – Cat Dowling
## Interview with Vale ##
10. Tore It Down – Vale
11. Holy Roses – Soda Blonde