Tonight we heard the second part of the Spotlight on the South East series, where Rob featured another nine blazingly talented acts from the five counties, mixed in with a few choice tunes from 2003, to help celebrate Beat’s upcoming 18th birthday.

8-9pm

01. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy

02. Love Is Like A Drug – Slaney

03. Rent Day Blues – The Frames

04. Companero – HousePlants

05. Pretending – Orla Gartland

06. When It Breaks – Inhaler

07. 061 – Denise Chaila

## Interview with Alex Gough ##

08. Pocket Change – Alex Gough

09. Hanging Around – Gemma Hayes

## Interview with Rachel Grace ##

10. Cry Me An Ocean – Rachel Grace

11. Renegador – Co-Living Culture

12. Aye – Tolu Makay

## Interview with Hawk Jupiter ##

13. Oasis – Hawk Jupiter

9-10pm

01. Spitting Games – Snow Patrol

## Interview with Elise ##

02. Gold – Elise

## Interview with One Morning In August ##

03. Lovers By Surprise – One Morning In August

04. Indecisive – Ra Gerra

## Interview with Saige ##

05. What Should I Write – Saige

06. Not Gonna Be Friends – Lydia Ford

07. For Real – Celtic Social Club

## Interview with Anim ##

08. Count To Ten – Anim

## Interview with Cat Dowling ##

09. Freedom – Cat Dowling

## Interview with Vale ##

10. Tore It Down – Vale

11. Holy Roses – Soda Blonde