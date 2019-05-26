Irish Beats was an election free zone this evening, offering a safe radio haven for those seeking to avoid idle chatter about No 1s, No 2s, transfers and safe seats. With no guests in studio this week, Rob was able to devote a whole hour to playing music from the South East region, proving once again what a talented part of the country we live in 🙂
A South East Special on this evening’s #IrishBeats, where @curlybert will devote an hour to playing music by acts from Wexford, Tripp, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford. On air from 8pm! #IrishMusicParty #SpiceGirls #ThinkGlobalActLocal pic.twitter.com/MF6HdXOxdt
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2019
8-9pm
01. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle
02. Days – Tanjier
03. Everything That Rises – The Stunning
04. The Others – whenyoung
05. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe & SIIGHTS
06. Dancing Bug – Le Boom x AEMak
07. My Honest Face – Inhaler
08. Over and Over – Erica Cody
09. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
10. Big – Fontaines DC
11. With The World – Elly D
12. Trust Me – 2-20
13. How To Be Dead – Snow Patrol
14. Submarines – Daithi & Ailbhe Reddy
15. Time – Jafaris
9-10pm
01. Breakfast – Alex Gough
02. In The Meantime – Jester
03. Rearview Mirror – Exiles
04. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
05. Post Youth – Basciville
06. 2nd Finger – Crown Prince of Waterford
07. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
08. Brotherhood – Outsider
09. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace
10. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow
11. Into Nirvana – Maverick Sabre
12. Souls – ALice Lynskey
13. The City – Robin Healy
14. Innocents – The Wha
15. Havnegade – Deaf Joe