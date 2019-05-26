Irish Beats was an election free zone this evening, offering a safe radio haven for those seeking to avoid idle chatter about No 1s, No 2s, transfers and safe seats. With no guests in studio this week, Rob was able to devote a whole hour to playing music from the South East region, proving once again what a talented part of the country we live in 🙂

A South East Special on this evening’s #IrishBeats, where @curlybert will devote an hour to playing music by acts from Wexford, Tripp, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford. On air from 8pm! #IrishMusicParty #SpiceGirls #ThinkGlobalActLocal pic.twitter.com/MF6HdXOxdt — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 26, 2019

8-9pm

01. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle

02. Days – Tanjier

03. Everything That Rises – The Stunning

04. The Others – whenyoung

05. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe & SIIGHTS

06. Dancing Bug – Le Boom x AEMak

07. My Honest Face – Inhaler

08. Over and Over – Erica Cody

09. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

10. Big – Fontaines DC

11. With The World – Elly D

12. Trust Me – 2-20

13. How To Be Dead – Snow Patrol

14. Submarines – Daithi & Ailbhe Reddy

15. Time – Jafaris

9-10pm

01. Breakfast – Alex Gough

02. In The Meantime – Jester

03. Rearview Mirror – Exiles

04. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

05. Post Youth – Basciville

06. 2nd Finger – Crown Prince of Waterford

07. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

08. Brotherhood – Outsider

09. You Don’t Know – Rachel Grace

10. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow

11. Into Nirvana – Maverick Sabre

12. Souls – ALice Lynskey

13. The City – Robin Healy

14. Innocents – The Wha

15. Havnegade – Deaf Joe