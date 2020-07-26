Three guests on the show this evening: Jazzy hip-hop artist Nealo; pop banger songsmith FiCat; and the legend that is Mick Flannery! Plenty of fresh tracks too from the likes of Maverick Sabre, Wyvern Lingo, Fontaines DC, Biig Piig and more.

8-9pm

01. Hypnotized – Kehli

02. Under The Sun – Blood Donor

03. Little Red – Cathy Davey

04. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig

05. Give It Up Now – Miles Graham

06. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

07. Televised Mind – Fontaines DC

08. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo

09. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly

## Interview with Nealo ##

10. Heart Food for Hard Times – Nealo

11. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream

12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

13. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin

9-10pm

01. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre

02. Several Perceptions (Snipe Mix) – Cronin

03. All My Love – FiCat

## Interview with FiCat ##

04. Blue For You – The Wha

05. Birthday Girl – Swimmers Jackson

06. Somewhere Else – Elaine Mai

07. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar feat. Mick Flannery

08. There Music Be More (Live) – Mick Flannery

## Interview with Mick Flannery ##

09. In The Gutter (Live) – Mick Flannery

10. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & SON aka Susan O’Neill

11. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy