Three guests on the show this evening: Jazzy hip-hop artist Nealo; pop banger songsmith FiCat; and the legend that is Mick Flannery! Plenty of fresh tracks too from the likes of Maverick Sabre, Wyvern Lingo, Fontaines DC, Biig Piig and more.
8-9pm
01. Hypnotized – Kehli
02. Under The Sun – Blood Donor
03. Little Red – Cathy Davey
04. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig
05. Give It Up Now – Miles Graham
06. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
07. Televised Mind – Fontaines DC
08. Don’t Say It – Wyvern Lingo
09. You Can’t Go Home Again – Nealo feat. Uly
## Interview with Nealo ##
10. Heart Food for Hard Times – Nealo
11. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor of Ice-Cream
12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
13. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin
9-10pm
01. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre
02. Several Perceptions (Snipe Mix) – Cronin
03. All My Love – FiCat
## Interview with FiCat ##
04. Blue For You – The Wha
05. Birthday Girl – Swimmers Jackson
06. Somewhere Else – Elaine Mai
07. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar feat. Mick Flannery
08. There Music Be More (Live) – Mick Flannery
## Interview with Mick Flannery ##
09. In The Gutter (Live) – Mick Flannery
10. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & SON aka Susan O’Neill
11. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy