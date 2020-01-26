LOADS of new music on the playlist tonight, which is indicative of the huge volume of quality Irish releases at the moment. Fresh tracks from the likes of Inhaler, Ryan McMullan, Carrie Baxter, Alex Gough, Sorcha Richardson, Cherrym and lots lot more …

8-9pm

01. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee

02. Inside of Me – QuestionmarQ

03. Come Back Home – Two Door Cinema Club

04. We Have To Move On – Inhaler

05. Ruthless Cupid – Ryan McMullan

06. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

07. Fool – Alex Gough

08. Submarines – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy

09. Haunted – The Coronas

10. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

11. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

12. I Wanna Be Adored – Gypsies On The Autobahn

13. I Need To Know – Tim Chadwick

14. Abigail – Cherrym

15. Hold On – Chasing Abbey

9-10pm

01. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

02. Smitherenes – Eve Belle

03. Darkest Hour Of The Night – Ash

04. Love Me Better – Carrie Baxter

05. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers

06. Last Minute – Sion Hill

07. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

08. Hero – A. Smyth

09. Wild Rover – Lankum

10. Taxi – Arborist

11. Star Star – The Frames

12. Shmuck – Pretty Happy

13. The Story Of An Artist – Jerry Fish