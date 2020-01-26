LOADS of new music on the playlist tonight, which is indicative of the huge volume of quality Irish releases at the moment. Fresh tracks from the likes of Inhaler, Ryan McMullan, Carrie Baxter, Alex Gough, Sorcha Richardson, Cherrym and lots lot more …
8-9pm
01. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee
02. Inside of Me – QuestionmarQ
03. Come Back Home – Two Door Cinema Club
04. We Have To Move On – Inhaler
05. Ruthless Cupid – Ryan McMullan
06. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
07. Fool – Alex Gough
08. Submarines – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy
09. Haunted – The Coronas
10. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
11. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
12. I Wanna Be Adored – Gypsies On The Autobahn
13. I Need To Know – Tim Chadwick
14. Abigail – Cherrym
15. Hold On – Chasing Abbey
9-10pm
01. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
02. Smitherenes – Eve Belle
03. Darkest Hour Of The Night – Ash
04. Love Me Better – Carrie Baxter
05. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers
06. Last Minute – Sion Hill
07. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
08. Hero – A. Smyth
09. Wild Rover – Lankum
10. Taxi – Arborist
11. Star Star – The Frames
12. Shmuck – Pretty Happy
13. The Story Of An Artist – Jerry Fish