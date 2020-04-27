Tunes from the attic! Including fresh sounds from True Tides, Fia Moon, Eve Belle, whozyerman, Biig Piig and King Kong Company ….
8-9pm
01. Survive – True Tides
02. Better Days – Fia Moon
03. Revelate – The Frames
04. All My Friends (Live) – Dermot Kennedy
05. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To Now – Columbia Mills
06. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
07. Ordinary Superhero – Keywest
08. God Is A Woman – Indian Queens
09. We Are Not Alone – Neosupervital
10. Tell Me – Lydia Ford
11. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
12. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle
13. Time Is Now – Moloko
14. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
15. What My Mamma Gave Me – Aimee
9-10pm
01. Bienvenue – Blood Donor
02. Switch – Biig Piig
03. Different (Live) – The Academic
04. Procrastination – Valasa
05. Ooze – whozyerman
06. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai and Sorcha Richardson
07. Whores Of The Lizard People – Mark G vs KKC feat. Abby Oliveira
08. Evidence of Living – David Keenan
09. Beyond A Vibe – Dreaming Of Jupiter
10. Music Is A Movement – Backroad Smokers Club
11. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers
12. I Don’t Need You To Love Me – Jess Young
13. Excuse – The Scratch
14. Love System – Le Galaxie
15. Joy – The Madrigal