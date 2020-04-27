Tunes from the attic! Including fresh sounds from True Tides, Fia Moon, Eve Belle, whozyerman, Biig Piig and King Kong Company ….

8-9pm

01. Survive – True Tides

02. Better Days – Fia Moon

03. Revelate – The Frames

04. All My Friends (Live) – Dermot Kennedy

05. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To Now – Columbia Mills

06. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

07. Ordinary Superhero – Keywest

08. God Is A Woman – Indian Queens

09. We Are Not Alone – Neosupervital

10. Tell Me – Lydia Ford

11. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

12. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle

13. Time Is Now – Moloko

14. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

15. What My Mamma Gave Me – Aimee

9-10pm

01. Bienvenue – Blood Donor

02. Switch – Biig Piig

03. Different (Live) – The Academic

04. Procrastination – Valasa

05. Ooze – whozyerman

06. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai and Sorcha Richardson

07. Whores Of The Lizard People – Mark G vs KKC feat. Abby Oliveira

08. Evidence of Living – David Keenan

09. Beyond A Vibe – Dreaming Of Jupiter

10. Music Is A Movement – Backroad Smokers Club

11. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers

12. I Don’t Need You To Love Me – Jess Young

13. Excuse – The Scratch

14. Love System – Le Galaxie

15. Joy – The Madrigal