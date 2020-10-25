With Halloween on the horizon, Rob chucked loads of songs with tenuous links into the playlist. Haunted? Unholy Ghosts? Zombies? Shivers? You can be sure of it. All Irish too (of course)

8-9pm

01. Haunted – Jafaris

02. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

03. Zombie – The Cranberries

04. Remember This – Ruth Anne

05. Aaaagh – Tebi Rex

06. The Greatest Love – Columbia Mills (Jape Remix)

07. Shivers – Thom SOuthern

08. Pretending – Orla Gartland

09. The Young People – Lankum

10. The Great Defector – Bell X1

11. Colour The World – Backroad Smokers Club

12. A Lucid Dread – Fontains DC

13. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor Of Ice-Cream

9-10pm

01. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows & Murli

02. Cry Me An Ocean – Rachel Grace

03. A Year – Lydia Ford

04. Self Destruct – Hawk Jupiter

05. Tunnel Vision = JyellowL

06. Haunted – Sinead O’Connor & Shane McGowan

07. Love Me World – Soda Blonde

08. Cowboy – Elise

09. Bluff – Eve Belle

10. Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2

11. Liahr – Biig Piig

12. Oh No – Biig Piig

13. The Spark – RSAG

14. The Bay – Frankenstein Bolts

15. Luan – Waiting Space