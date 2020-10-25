With Halloween on the horizon, Rob chucked loads of songs with tenuous links into the playlist. Haunted? Unholy Ghosts? Zombies? Shivers? You can be sure of it. All Irish too (of course)
8-9pm
01. Haunted – Jafaris
02. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
03. Zombie – The Cranberries
04. Remember This – Ruth Anne
05. Aaaagh – Tebi Rex
06. The Greatest Love – Columbia Mills (Jape Remix)
07. Shivers – Thom SOuthern
08. Pretending – Orla Gartland
09. The Young People – Lankum
10. The Great Defector – Bell X1
11. Colour The World – Backroad Smokers Club
12. A Lucid Dread – Fontains DC
13. Everyone Looks So Fine – Emperor Of Ice-Cream
9-10pm
01. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows & Murli
02. Cry Me An Ocean – Rachel Grace
03. A Year – Lydia Ford
04. Self Destruct – Hawk Jupiter
05. Tunnel Vision = JyellowL
06. Haunted – Sinead O’Connor & Shane McGowan
07. Love Me World – Soda Blonde
08. Cowboy – Elise
09. Bluff – Eve Belle
10. Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2
11. Liahr – Biig Piig
12. Oh No – Biig Piig
13. The Spark – RSAG
14. The Bay – Frankenstein Bolts
15. Luan – Waiting Space