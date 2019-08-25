Rob is back from his holliers! Much thanks to Tadhg for filling in over the past few weeks. To ease back into things, Rob hosted an Electric Picnic preview on Irish Beats tonight, focusing on some of the many Irish acts performing at this year’s Picnic. Also, Kerry alt-rockers and brother-sister duo Greywind dropped by to chat about their latest single and upcoming gigs.

8-9pm

01. Outnumbered – Dermot Kennedy

02. Dancing Bug – Le Boom feat. AEMak

03. Heartbreaks & Promises – Mango x Mathman

04. Take Me To Church – Hozier

05. Innocents – The Wha

06. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

07. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

08. Step To Me – Alex Gough

09. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson

10. Afterthoughts – Greywind

## Interview with Greywind ##

11. Desolate – Greywind

12. True Colours- JYellowL

13. After All – The Frank & Walters

9-10pm

01. My Honest Face – Inhaler

02. Her Grace – Maverick Sabre feat. CHRONIXX

03. Tombstone – Otherkin

04. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

05. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

06. Zoids – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)

07. Two Last Cans – Sean OB

08. Future – whenyoung

09. Something Special – The Riptide Movement

10. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

11. Don’t Bother – Aimee

12. Northern Boy – The Academic

13. Titled – Christine & The Queens

14. Two Kinds – David Keenan