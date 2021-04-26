Buckets of new sounds on Irish Beats this evening, with Rob trawling through his nets to bring you the freshest catch of current Irish music (and the best fishing euphemisms he can muster). Dara Quilty of Apella was the virtual studio guest to chat about their debut album 1963.
8-9pm
01. Trouble – Cat Dowling
02. Just One Kiss – Imelda May
03. Po – O Emperor
04. Zombie! – Orla Gartland
05. Outpatient Fantasy – Silent Ghost
06. F.L.Y – Ruth Anne
07. Ross + Rachel – Stephanie Rainey
08. Fabric – Fears
09. Hollow – Ger Eaton
10. The First Day – Villagers
11. WB – The X Collective
12. Dangerous – DAY_S
13. Sour – Chemical Addiction
14. Things Are Different – Picture This
15. Martha – Maria Kelly
16. Ghosts – Mark Geary
9-10pm
01. For You & I – 1000 Beasts x Alex Tierney
02. Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories – David Keenan
03. Isaidhey – KinetiX
04. Water – Toygirl
05. Civil Twilight – Bobsleigh Bob
06. River – Ann Scott
07. Black Teeth – SYML
08. Running With The Wolves – AURORA
09. Buried You – Apella
## Interview with Dara Quilty (Apella) ##
10. Shadows Of My Personality – Apella
11. We Met At A Party – Apella
12. The Bicycle Song – Liam Merriman