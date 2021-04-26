Buckets of new sounds on Irish Beats this evening, with Rob trawling through his nets to bring you the freshest catch of current Irish music (and the best fishing euphemisms he can muster). Dara Quilty of Apella was the virtual studio guest to chat about their debut album 1963.

8-9pm

01. Trouble – Cat Dowling

02. Just One Kiss – Imelda May

03. Po – O Emperor

04. Zombie! – Orla Gartland

05. Outpatient Fantasy – Silent Ghost

06. F.L.Y – Ruth Anne

07. Ross + Rachel – Stephanie Rainey

08. Fabric – Fears

09. Hollow – Ger Eaton

10. The First Day – Villagers

11. WB – The X Collective

12. Dangerous – DAY_S

13. Sour – Chemical Addiction

14. Things Are Different – Picture This

15. Martha – Maria Kelly

16. Ghosts – Mark Geary

9-10pm

01. For You & I – 1000 Beasts x Alex Tierney

02. Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories – David Keenan

03. Isaidhey – KinetiX

04. Water – Toygirl

05. Civil Twilight – Bobsleigh Bob

06. River – Ann Scott

07. Black Teeth – SYML

08. Running With The Wolves – AURORA

09. Buried You – Apella

## Interview with Dara Quilty (Apella) ##

10. Shadows Of My Personality – Apella

11. We Met At A Party – Apella

12. The Bicycle Song – Liam Merriman