Rob was chatting with two very interesting artists from the South East this evening. Tramore’s Moncrieff has been making lots of waves lately and has just announced his first headline show in The Academy. We also had Wexford singer/songwriter Sean McComish in to talk about his latest single ‘Only One’ and perform an acoustic track.
8 – 9pm
01. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
02. Shoulda Been – SIIGHTS
03. Innocents – The Wha
04. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills
05. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
06. Infamy – Engine Alley
07. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
08. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
09. Like I Do – Moncrieff
## Interview with Moncrieff ##
10. Can’t Sleep – Paper Planes
11. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
12. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
9 – 10pm
01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy
02. Only One – Sean McComish
## Interview with Sean McComish ##
03. May – Sean McComish ##LIVE##
04. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
05. Holding On – Orian
06. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
07. The Young People – Lankum
08. Sun Shine – Jessie Roche
09. Never Be Alone – Stepping On Lego
10. Another Lover – Toucan
11. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
12. Hurt – Christy Moore