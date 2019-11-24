Rob was chatting with two very interesting artists from the South East this evening. Tramore’s Moncrieff has been making lots of waves lately and has just announced his first headline show in The Academy. We also had Wexford singer/songwriter Sean McComish in to talk about his latest single ‘Only One’ and perform an acoustic track.

8 – 9pm

01. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

02. Shoulda Been – SIIGHTS

03. Innocents – The Wha

04. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills

05. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

06. Infamy – Engine Alley

07. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

08. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

09. Like I Do – Moncrieff

## Interview with Moncrieff ##

10. Can’t Sleep – Paper Planes

11. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

12. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

9 – 10pm

01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy

02. Only One – Sean McComish

## Interview with Sean McComish ##

03. May – Sean McComish ##LIVE##

04. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

05. Holding On – Orian

06. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

07. The Young People – Lankum

08. Sun Shine – Jessie Roche

09. Never Be Alone – Stepping On Lego

10. Another Lover – Toucan

11. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

12. Hurt – Christy Moore